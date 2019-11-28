SHAMOKIN DAM — Shoppers braved wind and temperatures in the mid-40s waiting in line for bargains Thursday afternoon.
Joan Schaeffer, of Shamokin, arrived at Best Buy at Monroe Marketplace at 12:45 p.m. and was first in line. She said she was waiting for a 58-inch TV advertised for $199 and a gaming system. Best Buy opened at 5 p.m.
The Christmas shopping season, which traditionally starts on the Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, is six days shorter than last year. For several years, retailers have started Black Friday discounts and specials Thanksgiving afternoon and evening.
Lisa and Rod Kroh, of Danville, were third in line and looking to replace their phones with Samsung Galaxy S10 models with a price advertised at close to half-off. "We're also shopping for other people," Lisa said.
Their daughter, Shannon Kroh, also of Danville, and her fiance, Jonathan Beachy, were with them. Beachy said he was looking for an air fryer. He waited in line two years ago at Best Buy for headphones.
Last year, he was in line at Target on Thanksgiving Day for an electronic tablet. "It was a lot colder last year," he said.
Schaeffer said she has been in line for bargains on Thanksgiving the last four years for electronics, TVs and game systems — "gifts for my family."
At nearby Kohl's, Sharee Seifert, of Newport, was fifth in line at 4:30 p.m. and waiting to buy an Xbox for a child with cancer and 89 outfits for kids' clothes for Join Hands Ministry, of Perry County, to aid families in need at Christmas.
Deb Magruder, of Mifflinburg, planned to buy headphones and hoodies as Christmas gifts. "I went to Old Navy first and got myself some stuff," she said of Old Navy that opened at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Kohl's opened at 5 p.m.
Chris Page, of South Carolina who is visiting her sister, Roxy Klinger, of Watsontown, was waiting for doorbusters such as headphones and kids' Fitbits. The family had gathered for Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday and again on Thursday morning for breakfast. "I'm mostly here for support," Klinger said.
Adaline Zook, formerly of Lewisburg and now living in North Carolina, was with her sister-in-law, Sarah Geiser, of Selinsgrove, and waiting to buy a vacuum cleaner. She said the vacuum "was a good deal at over $200 off."
Behind them was Barbara Candelora, of Coal Township, who said after talking with them she might buy that vacuum cleaner too. "I'm looking for a top, I have a $10 reward card and am looking for any good bargain," she said.
Zook said it's a family tradition to shop on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday. "It's fun to do as a family," she said 20 minutes before Kohl's opened.
At nearby Target, that opened at 5 p.m., Kylee Noble, of Middleburg, and her mother Melanie Noble were first in line, having arrived at 3:45 p.m. Kylee said they "are absolutely at Target or Wal-Mart on Thanksgiving."
"It's a traditional thing for us. We usually get electronics, games and movies," her mother said.
Lisa Rupert, of Harrisburg who used to live in the New Berlin area, was third in line and planned to buy games for her and her boyfriend who was waiting in the car.
Behind them and bundled up with blankets were Jodie Prieto, of Milton, and her daughter Alysia. "We do this every year at Target," Jodie said. They were looking for movies and a computer.