For the second week in a row, Pennsylvania has seen increases in all the key metrics in the state Department of Health's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring dashboard. Locally, two counties — Northumberland and Union — are part of a group of 38 flagged by the state for having substantial community transmission, even though Union County has one of the lowest positive test rates in the state.
Statewide, the positive test rate increased to 6.9 percent in the latest seven-day window measured by the state, an increase of nearly 1 percent over last week's rate of 6.1 percent. Union County's positive test rate of 1.3 percent is the second-lowest in the state, behind only Forest County, which did not have any new cases. Montour County's rate of 3.5 percent is fifth-lowest statewide.
From Oct. 30-Nov. 4, the state added 15,989 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 13,486 cases.
Fifty-two of the state's 67 counties, including Northumberland and Snyder counties, are being watched by state health officials because of a positivity rate of more than 5 percent. Bedford County had the state's highest positivity rate at 17.1 percent with eight other counties at least 10 percent.
Northumberland and Union counties have high incidence rates and are considered to have substantial levels of growth, while Montour and Snyder counties fall into the moderate level.
As of Friday’s data, 38 counties had what the state called substantial level of community transmission. The departments of Education and Health will speak with school district representatives in these counties to discuss the implications of this level of transmission.
The state uses two metrics — incidence rate and testing positivity rate — to recommend schools in counties with high rates shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Substantial growth is an incidence rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of fewer than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
The statewide average for daily hospitalizations also jumped last week from 1,166.9 to 1,431.7, while the number of patients being treated on ventilators increased its daily average to 133.3.
Local data
Montour County reported 16 cases last week for an incidence rate of 87.7 cases per 100,000 residents. The county's positivity rate had a small drop from 3.6 percent to 3.5 percent.
Northumberland County has an incidence rate of 132.8 after 32 more cases this week than last week — 89 to 121. The county's positive test rate increased by half a percentage point to 5.9 percent.
Snyder County remained level in most metrics this week. With 37 new cases last week — two more than the week before — Snyder County had an incidence rate of 91.3 cases (up from 86.3) and a positivity test rate of 5.0 percent (down from 5.2 percent).
Union County's metrics had slight increases in the most recent seven-day window. There were 51 new cases (up from 42 the previous week), which led to an incidence rate of 113.9 cases. The county's positivity rate increased to 1.3 percent.
Travel recommendations
State health officials added Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts to the recommended quarantine list. Domestic travelers returning to Pennsylvania from the states are recommended to quarantine for 14 days. In addition, the state added several neighboring states (New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia) to a list of bordering states in which non-essential travel is highly discouraged.