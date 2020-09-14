The opening of two new Fairfield Inn & Suites hotels — in East Buffalo Township in Union County and the other in Monroe Township, Snyder County — has been pushed to next year, officials overseeing the projects said.
The people behind those hotels say they won't open until June 2021 at the earliest. Both projects, like most other construction work, were delayed by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Brandon Group, project manager for T-Ross Brothers Construction Inc., which is overseeing construction of the 70-bed, four-story hotel along Routes 11-15 in Monroe Township for Millett Real Estate, said construction is ongoing following the delay from the pandemic.
"The COVID virus has impacted several trades in different areas of the project," Group said.
Workers broke ground in June 2019. The new Fairfield Inn was supposed to be open for business by May of this year.
Likewise, True Story, a Lewisburg-based real estate development partnership of Dale and Matthew Miller, and its joint venture associate, the Shaner Hotel Group, of State College, secured a franchise agreement to build a 107-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in East Buffalo Township late last year. They had planned to have it built and ready to open late this year.
"The only delays have been COVID-related, about six weeks during the construction shutdown and then some subsequent material delays from suppliers that were shut down during that time," Matt Miller said. "Otherwise, all is going well and construction is full tilt now. Expected completion is June 2021."