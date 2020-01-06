By Marcia Moore
SUNBURY — Shikellamy Middle School student Alexa Cox joined a panel of educators and health professionals Monday at the Sunbury American Legion to discuss teen suicide prevention measures.
It is a problem among her peer group, many of whom she said are “stressed out, bullied or are just depressed.”
To address the rising number of teen suicide that reached a 20-year high in 2017 with 6,241 deaths, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association, Legion Post 201 chaplain Earl Bennett organized the forum attended by about 30.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver asked the panel for tips on identifying at-risk youth who may be contemplating harming themselves.
“A lot of us are here tonight to learn how do we recognize it and how do we help,” she said.
Listen and be non-judgmental, panel members responded.
Members of the LGBTQ community are five times as likely to die by suicide because of rejection, said Darcy Decker, coordinator of the Danville Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays group.
“Be that one accepting adult,” she said.
Making connections is critical for teens, many who are battling loneliness, said Selinsgrove Area School counselor Lynn Aurand.
“Eye contact is not a thing anymore,” she said. “People are looking down at their devices and many teens are starving for people to look them in the eyes.”
It’s not only teens who are struggling emotionally due to broken families and social media, said Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
“They’re getting younger and younger. Why is there so much pressure on these kids,” he said.
Bryant Dietrick, a behavioral health worker at Line Mountain Elementary School, said he sees children as young as 5. The problem Dietrick faces is access to professional treatment
Programs, such as Youth Mental Health First Aid and Parents as Teachers offered through the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, are available and more, including telepsychiatry, are being proposed as the organization prepares to release a youth mental health strategy this month, president and CEO Joanne Troutman said.
All of it is helpful, said Gwen Purcell, but what teens need most is to be empowered.
The Sunbury resident said she at one time contemplated ending her life because of the abuse she faced at home and the bullying she endured at school.
“Kids that are being abused do not know what to do and do not know what to feel,” Purcell said. “We have to empower these children that it’s okay not to be okay.”
The National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.