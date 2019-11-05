No significant issues were reported across the two Valley counties rolling out new election machines during Tuesday's general election.
Throughout the day, election officials said voter turnout was a bit higher than expected.
Greg Katherman, Union County’s chief election coordinator and registrar, said early Tuesday afternoon that the new machines were working well and that there no issues reported to his office.
Union County Commissioner John Showers said he was the 70th person to cast a ballot at his polling station in New Berlin.
“I felt more sure than I think I usually did when I voted on our former machines,” Showers said of the paper printout that’s generated with each ballot on the new machines.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this year mandated all Pennsylvania counties had to upgrade voting machines ahead of the 2020 presidential election. On Tuesday, state officials said Pennsylvanians were protected by "a sophisticated network of federal, state and local partnerships" which were safeguarding the municipal election. The Department of State is monitoring the election from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) where state election experts, security professionals, department staff, call center volunteers and emergency personnel are coordinating throughout the day.
“Pennsylvanians should all vote today with the confidence that their votes are being accurately counted and their voices heard, thanks to our strong partnerships at the state, federal, and county levels to ensure the security and integrity of our elections,” Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “We thank PEMA for once again hosting our election-day operations.
Snyder County Board of Elections Director Pat Nace said no problems with new voting machines. Susan Treas, an election inspector in Monroe Township, said voters had no issues with the new equipment.
Deb Aucker, of Kreamer, said she knew about the new machines going in, but she has no preference.
“It went pretty quick,” she said.
Tim and Jaime Schultz, of Middleburg, said they had no problems with the new machines, but they disagreed about their preferred method.
“I’d rather do digital,” said Jaime Schultz.
“I like both, but if it ever comes down to it, they have a physical piece of paper,” said Tim Schultz. “It’s hard to hack a physical piece of paper."
In Montour County, Cooper Township election officials termed their turnout good on Tuesday afternoon. As of 3 p.m., 150 of the 672 registered voters had cast ballots in the Montour County township.
“That’s a lot for our township, especially in an off-election year,” said Judge of Elections Eleanor Sones.
The biggest race is for county commissioner, but Sones said election officials expect a number of write-ins for supervisor.
Only one candidate is on the ballot for a six-year supervisor term — Independent Chris Pfaff.
Mike Benjamin, judge of election in Montour County's Mahoning Township II said turned was pretty decent. As of 11 a.m., 107 people had voted. There are a total of 1,207 registered voters there.
Voter Dom Conca, of the Mahoning II district, said no particular office brought him out to vote. "We feel it is our responsibility to express our vote as Americans," he said.
At Shiloh United Church of Christ, which is the Fourth Ward polling place in Danville, Brenda Dennehy said voting was constant. "It's very steady for a local election," said Dennehy, majority inspector. As of 11:10 a.m., 68 people had cast ballots. There are 887 voters registered there.