Waning confidence in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines spurred Evangelical Community Hospital to temporarily stop accepting new vaccination appointments.
The temporary suspension went into effect at noon Friday. It came just four days after the hospital opened its registration on the heels of the state’s decision to expand eligibility to 3.5 million Pennsylvanians.
Interest soared Monday with callers seeking appointments — 1,700-plus calls in six hours — causing the hospital’s call center to become overwhelmed. Appointments have been scheduled through the end of March. The hospital is now compiling a waitlist available through www.evanhospital.com/virus and its vaccine hotline at 570-522-4530 ext. 1, available weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are continuing to compile a waitlist. That list will be used to begin scheduling appointments when and if vaccine supply becomes more certain,” Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical, said.
“We do want to remind the public, if you schedule an appointment with Evangelical and get your vaccine somewhere else, please cancel your appointment as soon as possible so that dose can go to someone else who is in need,” Aucker said.
Geisinger also moved this week to suspend first-dose appointments temporarily. Prospective recipients are advised to frequently check www.geisinger.org/covidvax and the MyGeisinger app to check for openings.
Geisinger administered more than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots as of this week, with about 2/3 of the hospital system’s workforce choosing to take it themselves.
“Demand for the vaccine is still incredibly high in our communities, and we will continue to provide the vaccine as supplies and logistics allow,” Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and CEO, Geisinger said.
Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccination plan. Long-term care facility residents, health care workers, unpaid caregivers, people age 65 and older and people aged 16-64 with qualifying medical conditions all are eligible to schedule a vaccination.
Supply isn’t meeting demand
Pennsylvania receives approximately 143,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines weekly, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. More than 1,000 providers have requested 700,000 doses.
“We know we can’t possibly meet that demand,” April Hutcheson, Health Department spokesperson, said.
Those vaccines are the first and, so far, only types currently approved under emergency authorization by the federal government. Both require two doses separated by 3 or 4 weeks apart and both also require complicated cold chain storage and handling.
Hutcheson said the Biden administration indicated that allotment would rise to 160,000 doses starting with the week ahead.
Pennsylvania received 1.3 million doses of the 1.8 million it’s been allocated through the federal government, Hutcheson noted. A combined 893,256 doses were administered so far, she said, breaking down to 719,928 first-doses and 173,328 second-doses.
Those figures account for about 77 percent of the supply allocated for first doses but just 20 percent of second dose allocations.
Those receiving a second dose are fully vaccinated.
“We’re guaranteeing you’re going to get that second dose but right now we only have so many first doses to administer,” Hutcheson said.