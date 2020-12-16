MIFFLINBURG — Gable House Bakery owner Nikki Keister thought it was a typo when she received the written order for 1,250 pies to be delivered to Evangelical Community Hospital one month later in mid-December.
"My first thought was that we couldn't do it. We make all our pies from scratch," said Keister of filling the order in a month's time with one full-time and one part-time employee in her small bakery at 441 Chestnut St. in Mifflinburg. "We make about 75 pies at Thanksgiving, and that's a lot."
Encouraged by her mother, Donita Keister, to take on the large business order to benefit hospital workers and their families while keeping up with her regular bakery business, she rolled up her sleeves and got to work.
Knowing bakers would need more space, Keister rented a much larger kitchen in the vacant Moose Lodge next door to the bakery, hired three more employees, invested in new equipment, borrowed a large freezer and put her crew to work making homemade apple pies with fruit from Green's Fruit Farm in Elysburg, as well as blueberry, mixed berry, cherry and shoofly pies.
She was ready when Evangelical increased the order to 1,450 pies.
"It's a fun challenge but a lot of work," said bakery employee Erin Atchison.
Worthwhile, too, said Keister.
"These (hospital workers) really need extra goodness in their lives," she said.
On Monday, Keister delivered 500 baked fresh pies to the hospital in Lewisburg and another 500 on Tuesday. The remaining 450 pies will be delivered later this week.
"It was just a joyful day," said Rachel Smith, vice president of People and Culture at Evangelical, of handing out pies to employees who have worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and missed out on special gatherings, such as the summer picnic and holiday meal. "It's a moment for all of us to see people smiling and just take a little breath. It's the little things. We can't change the big things."
Together with Carol Golbitz, director of Nutrition Services, Smith came up with ways to fill the lack of group celebrations.
Reaching out to local businesses, they've been able to provide some perks to employees, like the 700 pumpkins provided by Ard's Farm Market in October.
They turned to Gable House Bakery when they came up with the idea of the pie giveaway at Christmas since Keister had donated baked goods to the hospital staff at the onset of the pandemic.
"Through these relationships, we're able to support small local businesses," said Smith.
Keister, who opened the bakery four years ago, said Evangelical's business motivated her to take a chance and it paid off. She is keeping the extra staff and the second kitchen rental.
"It saved us," she said of losing a large number of sales due to the cancelation of Christkindl Market this season.