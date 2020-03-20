The chief executive of Evangelical Community Hospital said she has some nerves about the supply chain for medical supplies but believes the Lewisburg health care facility is well-positioned to respond to the spread of COVID-19.
“We feel for an organization of our size we have adequate supplies,” Kendra Aucker, Evangelical’s president and CEO, said Thursday. “Remain calm. The hospital is here. We’re prepared to continue caring for (the public).”
Preparedness for natural disasters like hurricanes is more predictable, Aucker said.
“It is the oddest thing to prepare for,” she said. “We’re preparing for something that does not have an end date.”
Multiple media outlets have reported on medical supply shortages like masks and personal protective equipment at hospitals in parts of the U.S. where COVID-19 is known to have a wider spread than Central Pennsylvania.
Since people can harbor the virus without showing symptoms, it’s unclear just how widespread the virus is outside of confirmed cases where patients are diagnosed.
Joe Stender, media relations specialist, said Geisinger has an “adequate stockpile of supplies to successfully manage times of crisis or high demand. We are monitoring our supply and usage daily.”
“Our team is prepared and trained, and we stand ready to treat our communities during any public health concern — and COVID-19 is no exception,” Stender said.
Aucker allowed that Evangelical may have pockets within its own system of clinicians where supplies may be short. Shortages are a national problem, Aucker said, and Central Pennsylvania is “downstream” in the supply chain.
“I would be untruthful if I didn’t say I have worried at times about the supply chain issue,” Aucker said. “We are more prepared than most, I think.”
The state recommends anyone who is sick and believe they have COVID-19 to stay home, according to Nate Wardle, press secretary, Department of Health.
Should they want to be tested, Wardle repeated advice that’s been given often over the past week or more: call a medical provider first before visiting a facility in order to potentially prevent the spread of the virus.
Widespread testing isn’t recommended at this point, Wardle said.
That’s in part to a lack of widespread availability of testing supplies.
“There are concerns as to the availability of testing supplies for both the actual test by health care providers, and running the tests at laboratories. We are going to continue to need to receive the (viral culture) medium and other items necessary to ensure testing capacity continues,” Wardle said.
Items like nasal swabs, Aucker said.
Testing isn’t complicated. It’s a process similar to that of the flu. Nostrils and the throat are swabbed. Specimens are sent to labs.
Widespread testing would help in gaining more knowledge of how deadly COVID-19 can be, Aucker said.
“When you cannot test the masses, people panic about the death rate. As you increase that testing, the death rate goes down,” she said.
Clinics, urgent care open
Aucker held a conference call with media during which she announced temporary furloughs of certain non-medical employees. She also reinforced strict visitation restrictions, saying the need to prevent exposure must occur “inside the walls of the hospitals.”
The hospital postponed elective surgeries. Aucker said such surgeries are under individual review to determine if some must be moved to “non-elective” status and push through with the procedures.
Patients and visitors to the hospital are screened for symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus. Evangelical opened a mobile off-site testing center in the Route 15 plaza just steps north of the hospital. Anyone recommended by a medical professional for COVID-19 testing at Evangelical is referred to this site.
Two vehicles arrived at the site at about 11:45 a.m. Security guards radioed staff of the arrivals and directed the drivers to the rear of the plaza. The cars drove into a tent area. Occupants were evaluated and tested by three staff members dressed in medical masks and gowns.
“We have no confirmed cases to date but this kind of thing is changing on a regular basis,” Aucker said.
A provider is on-site at the testing location to evaluate anyone who visits seeking testing without a doctor’s recommendation, Aucker said. However, it is strongly recommended persons with symptoms — fever, dry cough, breathing troubles — first call a medical provider before leaving their homes.
Evangelical’s clinics and urgent care are open. People without symptoms associated with COVID-19 are not restricted from visiting for routine appointments or in the case of the urgent care, immediate medical attention.
Daily Item Photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.