Evangelical Community Hospital CEO Kendra Aucker said she is “deeply disturbed” by elected officials — including two Valley sheriffs — saying they won't enforce COVID-19 mitigation orders put forth by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Aucker discussed phasing-in elective procedures, a delay in the hospital's PRIME project and bringing employees back during a conference call with reporters on Monday. She also highlighted the public discourse emerging as parts of Pennsylvania have shifted into the "yellow" phase over the past two weeks.
Last week, Snyder County Sheriff Ernie Ritter and Union County Sheriff John Zechman were among several Pennsylvania sheriffs and law enforcement personnel who pledged not to uphold Gov. Tom Wolf’s order restricting “non-life-sustaining business” during the novel coronavirus pandemic, calling the restrictions unconstitutional.
"I am deeply disturbed by the comments made by elected officials, including sheriffs," Aucker said. "The comments are irresponsible and dangerous and put the entire community at risk. It is not a political issue. It is a public health issue. I fully understand and appreciate the need to reopen business. In this community, we are all at risk.
"I have to protect the workforce here and the public. If people get too lax, we're going to see a spike again."
Zechman said Monday he has received all positive feedback about his stance and said Aucker's response Monday is the first negative comment he has heard.
"I appreciate all the hard work the medical professionals are doing," he said.
PRIME delayed
Work on Evangelical's Patient Room Improvement Modernization and Enhancement (PRIME) project, was halted for two weeks when the pandemic broke out. When workers were able to resume it's been with limited staffing which has slowed the progress of the $72 million project.
On Monday, Aucker said the project has been delayed by 4 to 6 weeks and should now be done by late September or early October. Instead of the expected 130 workers on each shift, Aucker said only 40 to 45 are on-site at a time to limit contact.
"COVID has had an impact on PRIME," she said. "We have safety measures in place. The site is cleaned by an independent contractor daily."
Reopening the hospital
Evangelical has brought back more than 100 furloughed employees as it begins to phase in elective procedures, said Rachel Smith, vice president of people and culture at the hospital. The hospital furloughed about 20 percent of its nearly 400 employees in March.
"We've started to recall furloughed employees and are closely monitoring that," she said. "As of May 18, 220 are still furloughed."
Smith said Evangelical set up 270 employees to work remotely during the outbreak and most are continuing to work from home.
"We've taken a measured, phased approach to restart services," Smith said. "We have to be nimble enough to respond to a COVID-19 surge."
Auker said the hospital is safe for patients to come back for elective procedures. Masks are still mandatory for visitors and employees, visitation remains limited and all surfaces are cleaned regularly.
"We keep hearing about fear from patients who seek needed care at the hospital," Auker said. "People who need care should have every confidence in us. We have prepared for this situation to keep everyone as safe as possible. Seek care if you need care."