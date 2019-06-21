LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital on Friday announced they are forming a regional ambulance service — and the Mifflinburg Community Ambulance Association has already approved its intention to ally with the new corporation.
The new organization, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Service (ERMMS) will be a non-profit corporation owned by the hospital and will serve to provide emergency response services to the surrounding community.
A posting on the Mifflinburg Ambulance service explained the reasoning behind the alliance.
"Over the last decade," the posting explained, "Mifflinburg Ambulance began to experience locally what has been happening nationally, a shortage of qualified individuals to provide complete coverage of the needs for emergency medical services. We have been able to provide efficient and effective first due advanced life support (ALS) and basic life support (BLS) coverage through the use of our own local volunteers supplemented by a staffing agreement with Evangelical’s Pre-Hospital Services that has been in place since 1998.
"As it appears that the trend of a volunteer shortage will only become more prominent in the years to come, the Executive Board of Mifflinburg Ambulance has evaluated several options to secure continued excellent emergency medical service to the communities we serve. We strongly believe that ERMMS will provide a sustainable regional approach to providing emergency medical services to municipalities that we serve."
Mifflinburg residents will not be losing emergency medical services, the posting said. "On a day-to-day basis, the services provided by Mifflinburg will only be stronger through this alliance. This transition is to protect our community and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical services 24hrs a day, 7 days a week as we recognize our current organization is unable to continue to provide such services due to the volunteer shortage."
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital said, "if other entities have an interest in joining, we look forward to those conversations."
Due to a difficulty in regional staffing ambulances with volunteers, Aucker continued, a new approach had to be taken. "We feel ERMMS is the direction we need to move into, to best serve the people in the community."
This past week, at a Northumberland Borough public safety committee meeting, chair Ty Sees noted that the municipality had been contacted by Evangelical Hospital.
Sees emphasized that the borough was not "actively" looking to change ambulance services, Area Services, but was open to listening to any such service that wanted to explain what they had to offer. To that end, on Tuesday, Americus Ambulance Service said that if the borough had any thoughts about considering another service, they would be interested in making a proposal.
Meanwhile, Aucker noted that "It's important for everyone to understand we will continue to work with all of the area's EMS service organizations in the same manner we currently do — whether they are part of the new entity or not."