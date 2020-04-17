An administrator at Evangelical Community Hospital said the hospital is working to acquire one-hour COVID-19 test kits.
Angela Lahr, vice president of clinical operations, said Evangelical also hopes to acquire serology test kits to detect immunity in people who’ve contracted the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“Antibody testing will come into play as we look to understand how widespread COVID-19 has been and how long someone remains immune to it after being exposed,” Lahr said.
“You’ve got to know if you’ve been exposed in order to get out there and get on with your life,” Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and CEO, said. “If we could test our workforce, we’d know much better how to deploy them throughout our organization.”
For now, Lahr said nasal swabs are the “gold standard” for diagnosing the disease.
As of Friday, Evangelical swabbed 526 people for COVID-19 with 50 positive cases and 21 results pending. One patient at the hospital died of the disease.
Test results average from 48 to 72 hours, Lahr said, an improvement above the week or longer it had taken prior.
The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations to four laboratories for the blood tests. Combined with clinical data, the FDA says test results could be used in the future when determining which restrictions to ease on businesses and schools. Unlike nasal swabs, the blood tests aren’t intended to be used in diagnoses.
Serology testing is being conducted in coronavirus hotspots through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some companies put their kits on the market without agency approval and may be inaccurate and unreliable, according to FDA.
Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger president and CEO, said reliable antibody testing could be weeks away.
“The quality and accuracy of that testing is still not quite where it needs to be. That’s not for Geisinger, I’m talking as a country,” Ryu said. “With some of these serology tests, it’s no better than a coin flip at this point.”
Geisinger had 94 patients hospitalized — 36 in intensive care — across its facilities as of Thursday, and 250 overall since the start of the pandemic. As many as three out of four cases are from Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, Ryu said.
The health system swabbed about 10,000 people overall with between 1,400 and 1,500 positive cases. Among the positive patients were 84 Geisinger employees, Ryu said.
The far majority of patients who contract the virus and develop the respiratory disease suffer mild to moderate symptoms. They’re advised to self-isolate for 14 days and treat themselves as they would if they had the flu.
In the most severe cases, patients are hospitalized and potentially treated with a ventilator in segregated spaces to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.
Many more people are believed to have the virus but don’t present any symptoms. Without widespread testing, it’s unclear how many asymptomatic carriers are spreading the virus unknowingly.
Lahr said if Evangelical does obtain serology tests, the hospital will follow recommended testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She couldn’t say if that would allow for wider testing that what’s recommended for nasal swab testing.
“I think the antibody testing is important to understand how many folks out there are immune who don’t know they were exposed to the virus,” Lahr said.