LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will be offering a drive-thru Narcan distribution event at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and again from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The event is for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked.
Interested individuals should come to the front of the Miller Center (facing Giant). The distribution will be contactless and anonymous.
Any questions can be directed to Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3209.