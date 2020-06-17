Evangelical to take down COVID-19 surge tent; Geisinger extends hours

The alternate care site temporarily built outside of Evangelical Community Hospital's emergency department will be removed by the end of the month, the hospital announced.
Also on Wednesday, Geisinger announced extended hours, five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Valley and Pennsylvania was named as one of three states showing a downward trajectory in virus cases.
The Evangelical site was assembled in the event of a COVID-19 surge. The space allocated for the temporary site will be kept open. "If a surge of COVID-19 does occur, it will be utilized to redeploy the alternate care site," according to the latest COVID-19 update from the hospital.
The laboratory location in West Branch Medical Center will reopen to patients on Monday, June 29. The facility will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients visiting the clinic will need to have a hard copy of their laboratory orders with them to avoid delays in moving individuals through the small waiting area. Only one patient will be permitted to be in the actual lab area at any one time.
Extended hours
As part of its continued phased reopening of services and procedures across Pennsylvania, Geisinger will reopen more clinics and extend hours of operation at others. Geisinger will also begin performing select surgeries on Saturdays.
Safety protocols remain in place across all of the system's facilities, including masking, physical and social distancing, extra rounds of deep-cleaning and testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery or procedure.
New cases
There are fewer than 800 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday after another 22 patients were released from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
There were fewer than 400 cases for the fourth day in a row statewide. Health officials announced 335 cases statewide — including three in Northumberland County and two in Montour — to push the number of confirmed cases in Pennsylvania to 79,818 since data was first tracked in March.
The DOH estimates 75 percent of those who have tested positive have recovered.
There have been 6,319 COVID-19 related deaths, including another 42 announced on Wednesday. There were no new deaths locally.
Since March, there have been 444 cases in the Valley: 234 in Northumberland County, 83 in Union, 67 in Montour and 60 in Snyder. State health officials also removed one case from Tuesday's total in Union County, the fifth time the state has removed cases from Union County. Officials have said previously changes come following further investigations into residences and addresses of patients with confirmed or probable cases.
The 335 new cases confirmed Wednesday marked the tenth consecutive day with fewer than 500 cases.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there have been 16,774 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,966 cases among employees, for a total of 19,740 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,331 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 6,060 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.
Downward trajectory
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show Pennsylvania is one of just three states with a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days. The other two states are Montana and Hawaii.
“We know our decline in cases is because of our choices because more than half of states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases as reopening begins,” Gov. Tom Wolf said during a press conference Wednesday. “Many of these states are experiencing significant case increases tied to reopening too soon or too much. Pennsylvania is not. We have remained focused on balancing economic interests with public health.”
Gov. Wolf pointed to the decision to require masks when visiting businesses even in counties in the green phase as another smart decision that could have lasting effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall. “As the U.S. Surgeon General said a few days ago, wearing a mask doesn’t impinge on our freedom — it gives us more freedom from unknowingly spreading COVID-19.”