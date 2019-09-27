BEAVER SPRINGS — The Snyder County Solid Waste Management Authority will collect for free hard-to-recycle items from county residents on Oct. 18 and 19 at West Snyder Elementary School.
Items including electronic devices, appliances, scrap metal, clothing and books will be accepted between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the school, located at 645 Snyder Ave., Beaver Springs.
There will be a small fee for some electronics.
"This event provides an outlet for citizens to recycle materials they may have accumulated that are not accepted at normal recycling centers such as our drop-offs," said county recycling coordinator Tom Gibson.
Responsible Recycling Services, of Kutztown, is handling the electronics and HandUp Foundation of Milton will collect appliances, scrap metal, clothing and books.