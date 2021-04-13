Despite fewer reports of child abuse in the past year, two Geisinger pediatricians said children have been at a higher risk of being harmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reports of child abuse nationwide were down last year by about 400,000, or 20 percent, said Dr. Pat Bruno, an expert in the field of child abuse. He attributes the decline in reporting largely to schools being closed.
"There were fewer eyes on children," Bruno said. "That means there were fewer investigations. We know abuse has continued. Anecdotally, we have seen an uptick in head trauma among children at Geisinger."
During the past year, fewer children have been seen by mandated reporters such as teachers, coaches and clergy, said Dr. Frank Maffei, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist.
"The pandemic effects are profound," he said, adding that the social isolation, lack of in-school instruction and being unable to celebrate milestone moments such as birthdays "leads to greater risk" for misbehavior and the stressor of job loss and economic uncertainty on adults also makes children more vulnerable.
Getting kids back into the classroom is key to keeping them safe, said Bruno, who said 70 percent of child abuse reports come from schools.
"Raising kids is tough and right now they're home all the time," he said. "We all need to try and be helpful to friends, neighbors and relatives and understand that a punitive child-rearing style is detrimental to everybody."
Maffei and Bruno cite startling statistics about the child abuse "epidemic" that had been raging even before the pandemic.
About 1,800 children died in the U.S. from abuse in 2018 while 180 children died from the flu.
Statewide, there were 47 child fatalities due to abuse and neglect in 2018 compared to six pediatric deaths from the flu.
"We should be horrified," Maffei said. "We need to be on this like we're vaccinating for COVID-19 or influenza."