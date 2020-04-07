SUNBURY — Police officers in the Valley sometimes deal with individuals under stress. During the COVID-19 pandemic, officers now have to take extra precautions as they approach people in masks.
In Sunbury, Cpl. Brad Slack said he has been an officer for 15 years and has never seen anything like the current pandemic.
"We have limited our time out in the public for our safety and the safety of the public," he said. "All the precautions are in place. We are wearing masks and our front door to the station is locked."
Slack said the department was ordered by Chief Brad Hare to wear protective masks.
"We all have families we are going home to," Slack said. "We run the risk daily and there are situations we have to respond to and (could) unknowingly catch this and take it home. It is stressful not knowing what the next call is going to be. From an enforcement level, we must have contact in various situations."
Slack said so far he has been lucky and has not had to make a physical arrest.
"But we have had officers who had to make physical arrests, but they have not been many," he said. "People are, for the most part, are being compliant. The weather is going to get nicer and as much as people want to go outside, they still need to stay inside.
Slack said he also is asking people who encounter officers to be compliant.
"For example, the encountering people with masks, we don't recognize them. We had an incident with a man where it looked like he had something in his hand and had a mask on. He became mad and that's an instance where we just don't know," Slack said. "We are asking people to identify themself and be compliant. This will make it easier for everything."
In Milton, Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said being a police officer is getting tougher by the day.
"Communication is the key," Zettlemoyer said. "If it's 2 a.m. and we encounter someone with a mask we are approaching with caution. Situational awareness is at a higher level."
Zettlemoyer said people should understand officers also have families they go home to.
"We are all going through this," he said. "Just because someone is a first responder doesn't mean they aren't also going through this with protecting their families."
Danville Police Cpl. Jonathan Swank, officer in charge, echoed the other chiefs' comments. Police are exercising extra caution when approaching someone with a mask.
Swank said, though, traffic stops and calls are down because most people are listening to officials and staying home.
"We're not seeing a lot of traffic stops. We're not seeing a lot of traffic," he said. "Things are slowing down. People are slowing down. People are listening."
That means crime also is down. Danville officers still are responding to calls, but as it says on the department Facebook page, "If it can be handled over the phone, please call us instead of coming to see us. Criminal activity and traffic violations will be dealt with as normal."
Swank said if someone needs to go into the police department to talk to an officer, an officer will come out to the vestibule and talk with them.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is proud of his department and said people need to understand the officers also have families they go home to.
"During this time shows the dedication our officers have to this community," he said. "They continue to go out and ensure the safety of all. They also have families, and no different than you and I, and they need to also worry about going home safely."
Karlovich said he wants to remind people who are stopped by police to be respectful.
"I recommend we all follow the guidelines set forth by the Department of Health," he said. "However, we must be aware the mask does pose a safety concern for our officers because it doesn't allow them to identify a person quickly. I am asking that everyone that encounters an officer to please be respectful and provide the proper identification if asked. It will take all of us together to get through this."
