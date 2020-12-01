Familiar face to take lead at Transitions

LEWISBURG — Mae-Ling Kranz will replace Susan Mathias as chief executive officer of Transitions of PA on Jan. 1.
Kranz has served four years as chief operations officer at the organization which supports and advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
"I'm really excited. This is such a fantastic opportunity and Susan has been a wonderful role model," said Kranz of succeeding Mathias who is retiring as CEO after seven years.
"Transitions is lucky to have (Kranz) in this role," Mathias said. "She has tremendous talent, understands what clients need to become self-sufficient, and has proven that she can handle the complexity of leading this organization forward. She also has an amazing team supporting her, including a remarkable board of directors.”
Transitions was established 45 years ago and under Mathias' leadership has grown from 13 employees to 42 as the annual budget has risen from $900,000 to $3.2 million.
"I have no immediate plans for any major changes, especially during COVID. I just want to make sure services are accessible while maintaining safety," said Kranz.
She said she is looking forward to expanding outreach and education to get the word out about Transitions and its services.
"We look forward to the years ahead with Mae-Ling’s leadership working together on our mission to end domestic and sexual violence for our victims/survivors and their families," said Transitions board president Amy Gronlund.
Kranz and Mathias worked together for a few years when both were employed at the YWCA in Williamsport.
Kranz began at the organization working with the homeless and later received training in the domestic violence and sexual assault field before filling the co-director role when Mathias left in 2013 to helm Transitions.
"I saw there was so much of a need to pay attention to victimization," she said.
After completing graduate school, Kranz was recruited by Mathias to work as the chief operating officer at Transitions in 2016.
Over the years, she's gained experience ranging from direct care to management and program development.
Kranz received her Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cedar Crest College in Allentown and a Master of Public Administration Degree from The Penn State University with certificates in public budgeting, financial management and human resources management from Penn State. Transitions is the Comprehensive Crime Victim Services Center serving victims/survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking and other serious crimes. Contact Transitions through its 24-hour hotline at 800-850-7948 or www.transitionsofpa.org.
While at the YWCA, Mae-Ling received the National Program Excellence Award from the Society for Public Health Education. She is currently the treasurer of the Eastern PA Continuum of Care Board; a member of the PA Housing Advisory Committee; co-chair of the Central Valley Regional Homeless Advisory Board and a founding member of the Lycoming County Fatality Review Board.