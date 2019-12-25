SELINSGROVE — For some, it's not the flesh and blood family that means the most during the holidays but the family created through hard times and recovery.
Nine women involved in U-Turn For Christ, based in Selinsgrove, spent Christmas Day on Wednesday at AMC Selinsgrove at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Program directors Jodi and Ben Glatz treated the woman struggling with substance abuse addiction to a day out to the movies — "Spies in Disguise" — and dinner.
"This is my family now. I'm so blessed," said Paige Ackley, 29, who came from New Jersey for the program. "It's something so simple but it's such a blessing."
Ackley said she lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter and developed endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart chambers and heart valves, due to shooting heroin. With her makeshift family through the program over the last eight months, Ackley said she is slowly rebuilding her life through the teachings of Jesus Christ and rebuilding the trust of her child and ex-husband.
"My life was a total wreck," she said. "I came here, and God restarted everything. It's given me peace of mind, a chance to start over. This program is amazing."
Jodi Glatz said it was important to her and Ben Glatz, her husband, to treat the women to a fun day.
"The woman should be able to do things as a family without alcohol or drugs involved," she said. "They can build healthy memories and be a part of normal life."
A family's first movie experience on Christmas
Clare Sammels, of Lewisburg, said her husband had to work on Christmas day at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, so the family opened Christmas gifts on Tuesday. The family then decided to go to the movies: half the family was seeing "Frozen 2" and the other half was seeing "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
"Santa is very accommodating," said Sammels as she held the hand of her 8-year-old daughter Callie Exner and stood beside her 14-year-old son Zac Exner. "If you ask Santa to come the day before, he does."
The family has never gone to the movies before on Christmas Day, said Sammels' mother-in-law Mary Exner, who is moving to Lewisburg from California.
"It's novel, it's not traditional for us," she said. "It's a family holiday, so it's what we're doing today as a family."