The large star on Blue Hill overlooking the Susquehanna River and lit every holiday season has been given an overhaul.
"We rebuilt it and lit it Thanksgiving evening. I know people enjoy seeing it," said Leonard Lawrence, one of the volunteers who has maintained the star with 20-foot arms that is anchored on a 20-foot wooden platform for the past few years.
Several decades ago — no one interviewed was able to pinpoint exactly what year, but Denise Skotedis remembers it as far back as the mid-70s — the Sunbury Lion's Club erected the star and lit it every Thanksgiving through early January.
After the holidays, the star would be removed and stored at Tedd's Landing banquet hall nearby owned by the Skotedis family.
About four years ago, the star's maintenance was turned over to the Shamokin Dam Lion's Club, Lawrence said.
Since the restaurant had closed, the club members continued to dismantle the star but kept it on the ground covered in tarps.
In 2019, due to a lack of members, the Shamokin Dam Lion's Club disbanded. That year, the star also began to show it's age, Lawrence said.
"People called last year because it wasn't lit all the time due to a problem with some of the cables," he said.
With help from members of St. Matthews Lutheran Church and about $1,500 left in the club's coffers, he and other volunteers rebuilt, repainted and rewired the structure with 46 LED lights.
The Skotedis family continues to pay for the electricity to keep the star lit throughout the holidays.
"I know people love it. It has a history," said Skotedis.
It's especially meaningful now amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. "The star takes on a new meaning, that of hope, as it will usher in a new year. A year of much anticipation and hope for a brighter 2021."
Lawrence hopes the star will shine brightly over the community for many more years.
"I hope it lasts for a long time," he said.