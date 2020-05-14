Kristen Pelley hasn't been able to talk to her brother for more than a month after he and about 950 other federal inmates were moved to U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg from a tornado-damaged prison in South Carolina.
"To say I'm concerned for my brother's safety is an understatement," Pelley said of her 45-year-old brother who is serving a sentence for bank and mail fraud and identity theft.
The 952 South Carolina inmates were transported from the medium-security prison to the Lewisburg prison in the days following the April 13 tornado.
Prison spokesman Matthew Bowlin said all of the transferred inmates have had telephone access since April 23. They're also being offered educational programs, including GED, Spanish GED, college correspondence, Adult Continuing Education and parenting courses and Release Orientation Program.
The prison also offers apprenticeship programs in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, commercial housekeeping and programs in custodial maintenance vocational training and exploratory computer application.
Pelley said her brother was able to send her an email this week through the prison system but hasn't been able to make any phone calls and, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no visits are allowed.
In the email, he describes being held in the 88-year-old prison built as a high-security facility with "windows that don't close" and without access to hats, coats or gloves.
Until a few years ago, the prison held the most violent and dangerous inmates in Security Management Units (SMU) for 23 hours a day who were allowed an hour of recreation in cages.
"We are here as general population (inmates), not SMU but they haven't changed any of their procedures to accommodate the new population," Pelley's brother wrote. "They have cages all around to hold us in ... with sharp metal that will cut you. It's a complete nightmare."
Pelley said she just wants an opportunity to speak with her brother, who is scheduled to be released in 2022.
"I understand it's not going to be comfortable, but for a population (of inmates) that have already been through a lot of turmoil this has been a big change," she said.
Su Ming Yeh, the deputy director of the Pennsylvania Institutional Law Project, said she and representatives of the inmate advocacy group, Lewisburg Prison Project, have concerns for the medium-security inmates being held at Lewisburg prison not only due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"There are structural issues because it's been run as an SMU. The recreation is done in cages and showers are like cages, which I think is extreme," she said.