SELINSGROVE — Family Practice Center is screening patients remotely for COVID-19 and providing testing at drive-through sites at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove and two other locations in Pennsylvania.
The telemedicine program and drive-through testing locations, which also include Williamsport and Enola, were established within 72 hours and operational late last week, said Benjamin Williard, chief financial officer at Family Practice Center in Shamokin Dam.
Family Practice Center Chief Executive Officer Al Lagerman attributed the quick response to staff and the executive team of 20 physicians working with medical experts and government officials.
Patients of the center, which operates 40 clinics across the state, are able from the privacy of their home to connect through a secure line with a medical professional who will screen them for the coronavirus and other medical issues.
"With telemedicine screening, we can better direct our patients instead of sending that person to the emergency room," Williard said.
In the event a patient is suspected of having the disease, he said, they will be directed to the three drive-up sites at Family Practice Center locations.
Results are available within three to four days, he said, adding, "We've made it a much safer environment for our patients."
For Family Practice Center patients who may have other health issues, telemedicine offers a safe environment for them to continue to receive care without unnecessary exposure.
"At this critical time we don't want people to miss their care," Williard said.
As the agency was rolling out the new program, Family Practice Center administrators were left scrambling when an employee in the Red Cedar Family Practice clinic in Lewisberry, York County, began experiencing symptoms of coronavirus on Wednesday and received confirmation on Saturday.
Lagerman said the Pennsylvania Department of Health was immediately contacted and Center for Disease Control guidelines were followed.
Patients who were in contact with the infected employee were contacted. The employee is doing well and in quarantine, as well as the employees he was in contact with, Williard said.
The Lewisberry clinic was thoroughly sanitized and received OSHA approval before reopening on Tuesday, Lagerman said.
"We know there is lots of fear and uncertainty," he said. "Our goal is to keep our patients and employees safe."