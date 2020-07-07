SELINSGROVE — Family Practice Center's renovations to the former Sears building at the Susquehanna Valley Mall are about six weeks behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic but administrative offices are occupied and limited services are being offered at the medical facility.
About 65 percent of the 75,000-square-foot space being used by the physician-owned company will be occupied by the end of July — including the 45 or so administrative staff that relocated from Shamokin Dam two weeks ago, chief financial officer Ben Williard said.
There's enough space to provide each employee with their own office, a benefit during the health crisis, CEO Al Lagerman said. Masks are required of everyone, including patients and employees.
The remaining 25,000-square-feet of space that will be used as a Geisinger-run urgent care service is under construction and is slated to open Jan. 1, 2021, Lagerman said.
"They'll take care of people there so they don't have to go to the emergency room," he said of the advanced, same-day care service.
Family Practice Center also has built an 80-seat auditorium that will be used for wellness and group sessions and a fully-equipped gymnasium that, due to the health crisis, sits empty.
"Unfortunately, to bring the public in right now is impossible" due to the inability to social distance, said Lagerman of the new spaces.
A state-of-the art testing laboratory has been open since February and the physical therapy room was opened to patients this week. In the next few weeks the sleep laboratory and its four sound-proof rooms, behavioral health and other services will open, said Williard.
Occupational health services will be overseen by Jeff Yount, formerly of Sunbury UPMC that closed a few months ago, when he joins the staff Aug. 4.
"Turning a shell of a Sears building into 100,000 square feet of medical services through COVID-19 is exciting," Williard said during a tour of the building Tuesday.
He estimates about 200 people will be employed at the site when it is fully operational.