SELINSGROVE — Renovations to about half of the 102,000 square-foot building formerly occupied by Sears at the Susquehanna Valley Mall and now owned by Family Practice Center will be completed by July.
The Shamokin Dam-based, physician-owned company which serves patients at about 40 locations purchased the building last year. The goal is to open an education and wellness center and Clinical Decision Unit (CDU) where short-term care will be provided.
A search for a health care partner in the CDU is ongoing and it could be another two years before it opens, company CEO Al Lagerman said, but plans to open a state-of-the-art testing laboratory in February and a sleep laboratory in June are on target.
"The testing we'll be able to do will be more accurate and timely," said Ben Williard, assistant administrator, of the equipment that is scheduled to be delivered to the site in the next few weeks.
The building will also house Family Practice Center administrative offices now located in Shamokin Dam and a small auditorium where workshops — such as weight-loss classes and cooking demonstrations — will be held, he said.
"Our vision is to deliver high-quality health care at a lower cost. We're not going to be a hospital, but we want to deliver care to people" who don't require long-term hospitalization, said Lagerman.
The entire project is estimated to cost about $20 million and employ about 110 people when it is fully operational, he said.
By converting the former Sears building into a medical facility, Lagerman said, the Family Practice Center will be able to make use of the vast parking and services provided by other mall tenants.
There will be two entrances from the parking lot as well as direct entry into the clinic from the mall.