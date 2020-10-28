SELINSGROVE — Maria Lorenzo and her family are serving up authentic Puerto Rican cuisine and a bit of cultural education at their new restaurant, El Encanto, on the Strip.
When Lorenzo, her husband, Gino Cortes, and their children moved from the Caribbean island to Northumberland 14 years ago, they found a dearth of Hispanic restaurants in the area.
“We were only the second Puerto Rican family in Norry when we moved there,” she said.
In the decade since, the Hispanic population has grown in the Valley and Lorenzo said her husband, who worked for years in the restaurant industry, decided he’d like to serve up homemade Puerto Rican fare here.
“We wanted to do it because for us to feel like we’re getting a home-cooked meal, we had to travel an hour or two,” she said.
The business venture took off after Lorenzo’s son, Alexander Cardona, returned home following a stint working at a Mexican restaurant in Puerto Rico.
In the spring of 2018, the family began selling their fresh homemade dishes out of a food truck in and around Selinsgrove and the response was immediate.
In less than three years, the family was ready to move from selling mostly fast-food fare out of the food-truck and, in December, leased a former dance studio at 271 N. Susquehanna Trail that they converted into a sit-down restaurant.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed their early April opening until late August.
Today the restaurant also employs Lorenzo’s 15-year-old daughter, Jinara Cortes; niece, Janeris Lorenzo; daughter-in-law Gretchel Jimenez; and Lorenzo’s mother, Virginia Acevedo, who moved to the Valley this summer to help her cook the traditional Puerto Rican meals — like roasted pork, Pigeon peas and yellow rice — while Cortes and Cardona focus on creating specialty meals.
“We can get creative,” said Cardona, who adds the menu also includes kid-friendly food like burritos, tacos and fries.
“I have people leaving here very happy,” Lorenzo said.
The positive response to the food truck and now the restaurant was “very unexpected” for Lorenzo.
While she anticipated the Spanish community would enjoy the food, she was pleased that non-Hispanics have also embraced it.
“I love it when it’s someone’s first time (visiting the restaurant),” she said of her enthusiasm in sharing both her food and culture with the public.
Patrons to El Encanto, which means “the charm,” will be offered samples of the food and can peruse the photographs on the wall of specific places in Puerto Rico with a brief description.
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are encouraged for in-house dining and takeout is also available.