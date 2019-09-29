Valley farmers are anticipating a good fall harvest this year, despite problems caused by a May hailstorm and a wet spring that caused delays and damage during the early fruit and vegetable planting season.
The season was both good and bad, said Ken Dries, owner of Dries Orchards in Paxinos.
Dries Orchards is primarily known for its apples — in a normal year, his farm will produce 140,000 bushels of apples. But he also grows a wide variety of fruits, from May strawberries to peaches, nectarines, and grapes.
"As far as apples go, we have a large volume of apples this year," he said. "They are sizing up well and getting nice color. The only problem is we had serious hail storms towards the end of May, which marked a lot of them up. So they can't be sold for the higher-priced U.S. Fancy. They are going to have to go as juice or through the processor. That cost us a lot of bucks."
Rain this year caused some to choose "not to plant certain crops on some land that was saturated by rainfall," said Mark O'Neill, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, "but overall, it has been a good growing season for fruits, vegetables and field crops. This is especially good news for farmers who struggled through the ramifications of a historically wet 2018."
Pennsylvania had one of the wettest summers on record last year.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the May-July period for the entire state was the third wettest on record, with July 2018 being the wettest July in the last 124 years. The intense rainfall and flooding caused farmers across the state to lose significant crops, and 61 counties declared a disaster.
Dries said that last year, due to the weather, the farm produced 40,000 fewer bushels of apples.
"Last year, with all the rain, was a killer," agreed corn and soybean farmer Bob Pardoe, of Milton.
This year the corn crop is "pretty good," he said Thursday. The soybeans he grows, though, are smaller in size than usual, "but overall, certainly this has been a better year than last."
Pardoe has 248 acres of corn and 168 acres of soybeans.
He said that he will begin harvesting shell corn in a week or two. "The corn is not quite ready yet," he said. Silage corn has already been harvested by farmers in the area, he explained.
Meanwhile, Harlan Yoder grows fruits and vegetables on his farm in Northumberland County. He sells mostly local at various farmer's markets in the region.
"Yeah, the early rain and some frost did not help my early fruits," he said.
He is about a week away from harvesting his corn, "which is a pretty good yield this year."
Yoder also is harvesting late fall crops, including pumpkins, which should be ready for fall sales.
Prime time for apples
The early season rain really didn't hurt the fruit, Dries said. "Overall there has been ample moisture, so the size on the fruit has been pretty good. This time of year we like to see cooler temperatures: 70s, down to the 50s or 40s. That is what helps to develop the color of the apple. If it gets too hot, the apples don't 'color up.'"
Dries's first apple variety is picked in the middle of August. By September, he's picking a lot of apples, such as Ginger Gold, Gala, McIntosh, Courtland, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Rome and Fuji. He ends up in early November with the last variety, Pink Lady.
Besides apples, Dries grows other produce, beginning with strawberries at the end of May, followed up by black raspberries and sweet and tart cherries. By July first peaches are ready to be harvested, then nectarines, both picked until Sept. 10.
"During that same period," Dries said, "we will start picking some grapes, pears."
Dries described the harvesting of those as "only fair. The spring weather was touchy as far as bloom and pollination goes; we had minor frost damage.
"Of course, apples are our biggest crop.," he said, "Volume-wise there are a lot of apples this year."
Dries sells apples locally at its own market stand, such as at his Orchard in Paxinos and at the Wednesday Lewisburg Farmer's Market. He supplies products to Weis Markets and Giant stores. He produces all of Weis Markets' private label cider.
"Cider is a big business for us," he said. "We press cider all year."
Summarizing the season, O'Neill said, "If you’ve visited some local farmers markets or roadside stands, you’ve probably noticed the availability of a huge variety of fruits, vegetables and other products grown or raised by Pennsylvania farmers.
"While farmers have experienced a strong harvest so far this year," O'Neill said, "there are still plenty of fruits, vegetables and field crops that will be harvested through the end of October. Those crops are still at the whim of Mother Nature, where one hail storm, a tropical storm or other excessive weather conditions could result in losses for farm families.
O'Neill said many farmers that exclusively grow corn and soybeans for animal feed, including dairy farmers, are counting on a strong harvest this year.