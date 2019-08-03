Farmers experience good, bad of solar energy systems

Pennsylvania farmers are no strangers to solar energy systems.
Farm buildings and ground-mounted systems on agricultural properties count among the 25,000-plus system installations spread across the state.
Farmers use solar energy in drying crops, heating greenhouses, cooling livestock buildings and powering water pumps, lighting, spreaders, sprinklers and electric fences.
Experiences vary in the use of solar energy systems.
Dennis Spangler, a Union County farmer, recommends solar as a long-term investment in agricultural operations.
Mike Heimbach, a Snyder County farmer, feels the opposite, saying he’d suggest farmers look at alternative sources of renewable energy.
“These two bars,” Spangler said, pointing to the electric meter at his Harmony Springs Farm near New Berlin, “when they’re running to the left, it makes me smile.”
Spangler referred to net-metering of solar energy. When the system is producing more energy than the farm is using as it did on a hot July day, the electric meter runs in reverse. April and May tend to be the best months for solar by his experience, he said, explaining those months on average produce the least cloudy days.
Spangler’s 168-panel, 40-kilowatt system went live in 2014. It cost about $200,000 at the time, with half the cost offset by state and federal grants. The system consistently outperforms its specs, he said, generating 50 kilowatts annually. Envinity Solar, State College, installed the system.
The system was designed to cover upward of 80 percent of Spangler’s energy needs at the 450-acre farm. He said the annual payment for the system is about equal to what his electric bill was. Once the system is paid off in about another five years, he said the “real savings” will be realized.
“I think long term, it’s a good step. If somebody’s looking for immediate payback, I haven’t seen that. But I think long term, it’s a good thing to do,” Spangler said. “Of the renewables, solar is the way to go.”
‘Buyer's remorse, big time’
Heimbach’s family chose to install a $450,000, 124-kilowatt system at their farm in 2015. 500 panels are mounted to the roof of the dairy farm’s livestock building, unlike the ground-mounted system owned by Spangler.
They chose solar over a methane digester, which captures gas from livestock manure and uses it to power generators. If made to choose again four years later, Heimbach said he’d choose the digester.
“We would have made enough power to run about 120 homes plus our needs,” Heimbach said.
Lenape Solar, of Sunbury, installed the system over 18 months. Heimbach chalked-up the length of installation to weather delays and delays not unusual to construction work. The family made payments with interest over that entire time before ever generating an energy credit, known as SRECs, or solar renewable energy certificates.
SRECs are traded at about $35 today. When Heimbach’s system was installed, they were valued at more than $200, he said. It wasn’t long before the value dropped to just a few dollars due to a flooded marketplace, an issue Pennsylvania moved to correct when it closed new credits to out-of-state systems in late 2017.
Heimbach said potential energy savings were the driving factor in choosing solar and not the volatile credit marketplace. The problem is, he said, the system isn’t performing as it had penciled-out to perform.
“Our electric bills the last few months are as high as before the panels were put in,” Heimbach said, adding that the family is still paying on the cost of the system, too.
Lenape was managing the system, but not for long. The business has since closed. Heimbach said about six months passed after the system was installed before Lenape closed. He said he’s tried and failed to reach anyone from the company.
“We’re having buyer’s remorse, big time,” Heimbach said.
The family now works with a Lancaster-area firm to manage its solar energy system. He said the experience has improved but that performance and real-time monitoring remain an issue. He acknowledged others have had better experiences with solar than he has and recommends if anyone is looking into solar energy, that they consider the track record of the company they’re considering doing business with.
“If someone came to me right now and asked if they should put panels in, I’d probably steer them to a digester,” Heimbach said.