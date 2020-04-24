Milk pours out of the bulk tank and into the drain Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Azevedo Family Dairy in Buhl, Idaho. With restaurants across the country closed, milk processors have lost a significant chunk of their market, leaving dairy farmers with no one to take their milk. Owner Richard Azevedo says 4,100 gallons of milk were dumped that morning. 'It's hard to watch that go down the drain,' he says.