MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — The owners of Apple Poultry Farm were left scrambling to deal with more than 70,000 chickens when a processing plant closed down in Fredericksville due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Wendy Apple, in the poultry business since 1991 in Mount Pleasant Mills, said they advertised and gave away 6,000 chickens but they had to kill 65,000 birds two weeks ago. The farm shut down three of its four chicken buildings and is just now in the process of getting them ready again for use.
The Apple farm is not alone. Farmers in Pennsylvania have been forced to dump thousands of gallons of milk and dispose of eggs and animals during the COVID-19 crisis, according to industry experts.
"We lost 65,000 chickens," said Apple. "We gave away 6,000. People came in by the carloads. We didn't take any money. We asked people to give donations to local churches or food banks."
The chickens were taken to a decomposition shed, which takes about three weeks to decompose the animals. The remains will be used as manure for the Apples' farmland or for other farms in the area.
Christian Herr, the executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association, the agribusiness association in Pennsylvania that advocates for 500 businesses in government, public and media affairs, said the problem stems from a supply chain issue due to a combination of factors. Herr said a letter was sent in March to the governor's office warning of this outcome.
"It's heartbreaking," said Herr. "We had a closedown of New York City that created a situation where we could not move live birds to the live bird (chickens) markets. We had shifts of 300 to 400 people who aren't showing up for work. The supply chain got jammed up and forced slowdowns and shutdowns. It created a disruption where it put too many live animals into the system."
Additionally, he said, a significant amount of milk went to school lunch programs when districts were open. Some processors were set up to specifically address that market and didn't have the supplies to switch to another supply system.
Herr estimates that between 200,000 and 300,000 chickens in Pennsylvania had to be disposed of. Jayne Sebright, the executive director for the Center for Dairy Excellence in Harrisburg, estimated that five percent of the 880,000,000-pound milk supply in Pennsylvania had to be discarded.
"There is milk being disposed of national wide," said Sebright. "Prior to the pandemic, Americans ate more than 50 percent of their meals outside their home. Dairy went to the food service and school lunch, and now most of that has dried up. Schools are not distributing milk, restaurant sales are not serving it."
Some of the food has been donated to charities, they said. Sebright estimated that 125,000 gallons of milk have been donated from the dairy industry in the last few weeks in Pennsylvania, but a lot of the milk is being dumped and put into methane digesters, manure pits or applied to crops.
"We've been able to move some of that, but there's still about 5 percent that doesn't have a home," she said.