SHAMOKIN DAM — The investigation continues into the July 9 fatal crash that took the life of a Selinsgrove man, borough police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
John Wendt, 66, was killed when the vehicle he was driving southbound on Routes 11-15 was struck from the rear by tractor-trailer driven by Charles Bussard, 59, of Maryland.
State police are assisting in the investigation and are analyzing the rig to determine what speed Bussard was traveling and any other factors that may have contributed to the accident, Bremigen said.
He said it could take a month or longer to get results.
Wendt was stopped at a red light behind a tractor-trailer operated by Corey Meeks, 52, of Virginia, at the intersection of Routes 11-15 and Baldwin Boulevard at about 9:15 a.m. on July 9 when Bussard's rig struck.
— MARCIA MOORE