The former general manager of Aubrey Alexander Toyota created a sexually hostile work environment, according to a federal judge who denied the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a former employee.
In his 41-page ruling, U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann denied the defense attempt to drop the discrimination lawsuit against the company and former manager Michael Andretta filed by Kim Rorke, a former sales consultant who resigned from the dealership after nearly seven years in February 2015.
Citing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Brann wrote, "Fifty-five years after Title VII was enacted, this court is faced with a high-level manager who was making near daily gratuitous sexual and misogynistic comments to his underlings.... and business owners who, a jury may well find, allowed him to continue those acts unheeded.
"The record is replete with evidence that Andretta intentionally antagonized women," the court said, adding that Blaise Alexander, referred to as the "patriarch of the family business" and a human resources officer were aware of some of Andretta's harassing behaviors that included discussing the sex lives of employees and calling female staff names, including hooker and Pop Tart.
Andretta served as general manager at the dealership from April 30, 2012, until he was terminated on Jan. 2, 2019. He has denied much of Rorke's claims, but acknowledged making many of the comments cited in the suit and calling her "Toots" because that was her nickname. "All called her Toots," he said, according to court records.
Former employee Brian Sage said in a deposition that Andretta did not treat some women very well and recalled him paging one female employee over the intercom system as "Pop Tart" and made another female cry at work almost daily.
"The fact that the dealership owners may have known of Andretta's behavior calls into question whether this employer took reasonable care to prevent and correct harassment," Brann said in his ruling denying the defense motion for summary judgment.