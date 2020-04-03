Sunbury father of six young children Andre Jarrell wants to heed recommendations by the state and the White House that all people wear a mask when they leave the house to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"It's hard to find any masks. I've been looking for myself and my six kids since the whole thing began," said Jarrell, who has children ranging in ages 8 months to eight years. "I tried buying them online but they're back-ordered for months."
President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Friday evening, recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The president immediately said he had no intention of following the advice himself, saying, “I'm choosing not to do it."
The CDC recommends people, especially those who are in areas that have been hit hard by the spread of the virus, use rudimentary coverings like T-shirts, bandanas and non-medical masks to cover their faces.
State lawmakers and officials, earlier Friday, urged residents to stay home but said that anyone who needs to leave home for food or medicine should wear a mask of some type.
"You do not need a surgical mask or N95 mask,"state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. "We have to save those for our medical personnel."
The state is offering tips on how residents can make their own protective mask with materials readily available in their homes.
"A mask isn't a pass to go back to work or to go visit friends or to go out and socialize," cautions Levine. "A mask is one more tool... to protect us. Your mask protects me against exposure. My mask protects you."
Since covering the nose and mouth isn't certain to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf said, "it is critical that our first act is to ask ourselves if we really need to leave our house. If we don't really, truly need to leave, then we shouldn't."
Geisinger announced Friday all visitors will be required to wear masks starting Saturday. Evangelical Community Hospital will be instituting the same requirements on Monday, in addition to screening visitors' temperatures when they enter the hospital.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey lauded Wolf's statewide recommendation.
Hours before Wolf and Levine issued the recommendation regarding masks being worn in public, Toomey joined Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet in issuing a statement urging Americans to wear masks.
“The CDC is right to clarify its guidance to encourage Americans to wear cloth masks when they must venture out of their homes, even if they are not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19," the joint statement said. “Wearing a cloth mask is not a substitute for staying home and regularly washing our hands, but it is an important complement. By wearing a cloth mask when in public, we will limit transmission of the virus, which can be spread through saliva emitted via cough, sneeze or even when speaking and breathing."
Joyce Trego has been wearing a mask covering her nose and mouth and gloves daily as she hands out bags of food to Shikellamy School District students each weekday outside the high school entrance.
"I'm handing out between 80 to 90 bags a day," said Trego, a school cafeteria employee. "I feel somewhat protected."
Trego was initially apprehensive about wearing protective gear at the request of school administrators but discovered the public is appreciative.
"Even the children seem to be accepting of it," she said.
Picking up lunch from Trego on Friday, parent Haley Stephens said seeing people in masks and other protective gear shows the seriousness of the situation.
"I feel like everyone's doing their job to stay safe," she said.
Also Friday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Sherwin-Williams is donating 7,500 N95 masks and 2,500 protective gloves to medical professionals in Philadelphia and Montgomery County, which have 1,852 and 735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each county, respectively.