Pennsylvania had fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day Wednesday as the state total grew to nearly 52,000.
The increase comes on a day when the state Department of Health removed Northumberland County and it's eight cases in one nursing or personal care facility from the state's database.
Statewide, there have been more than 11,000 confirmed cases emerging from statewide personal care homes — including 10,000 residents in more than 500 facilities. More than two-thirds of the state confirmed deaths — 2,108 of 3,106 — have been tied to these facilities.
Nate Wardle, spokesman for the Department of Health, said the unidentified home was removed because it was not state-licensed. "That facility that had been included is a facility that is not included in the DOH and Department of Human Services licensed facilities (nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities) that are being reported in that chart," he said. "For that reason, it was removed from the chart."
Wardle said it may be a non-licensed or some other type of facility, but did not offer specifics.
The Department of Health announced another 888 cases, pushing the state total to 51,845. There are five new cases in the Valley — four in Northumberland County and one in Union County. The state has reported nearly 7,500 new cases in the past week, an increase of 17%.
All told, about 256,000 people have been tested in Pennsylvania in the past two months, or 2% of the population. About one-fifth of those tests were conducted in the past week.
State health officials also announced 94 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus. There have been two COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley, one each in Snyder and Union counties. Cases and deaths are listed by county of residence not where the person was diagnosed or died.
According to state data, 2,561 Pennsylvania residents are still in the hospital with COVID-19, including 550 on ventilators. Ten patients are on ventilators in the Valley, all in Montour County.
Locally, Northumberland County now has had 111 positive COVID-19 cases; followed by Montour (50), Union (39) and Snyder (33). Snyder County has not had a new confirmed case since April 26.
Veterans home deaths
The death toll at a hard-hit state veterans' home in southeastern Pennsylvania has continued to rise, as the state's secretary of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said he had sought inspections of the facility.
Federal, state and county inspections came back clean and showed that the Southeastern Veterans’ Center has sound protocols in responding to the spread of the coronavirus, Maj. Gen. Tony Carelli told a panel of Democratic state senators Wednesday.
Inspectors from the state Department of Health visited Friday, Carelli said, after he asked the department's secretary to make an exception to her policy of suspending nursing home inspections during the pandemic.
There are conflicting reports on the number of COVID-related deaths at the center, in Chester County, outside Philadelphia.
The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs reported 22 deaths across all six homes it operates in Pennsylvania. But the Chester County coroner said Wednesday that she had found 34 deaths at Southeastern alone.
Carelli and other department officials acknowledged Wednesday that, because of the unavailability of tests, they had been unable to test everyone who died at the facility.