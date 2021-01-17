Fire company says farewell to late volunteer

SELINSGROVE — Valley firefighters and police officers honored lifelong Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company volunteer Stanley L. Ettinger with a procession as he was laid to rest Saturday following his death a week ago due to complications from COVID-19.
"We're thanking him for his service," said Colin Rice, an assistant fire chief at DH&L, as more than a dozen fire trucks lined Market Street prior to the funeral at Shamokin Dam Alliance Church.
Ettinger, 67, joined the fire company in 1973 and was usually the first to respond to emergencies since he lived on Water Street near the old fire station.
"He was the top call runner. He'd be the first to put his boots on," said his nephew and DH&L assistant fire chief, Jason Kaufman.
Selinsgrove police officer Nate Fisher regularly had breakfast with Ettinger at their usual table near the front door of the Pepper Tree.
"He was just a stand-up guy," Fisher said.
Rice worked with Ettinger for seven years at the Selinsgrove Country Club where the older man was the groundskeeper for more than four decades until his passing.
"He loved his job," said Rice.
In addition to supporting his community, keeping the sprawling country club grounds manicured "was his passion," Kaufman said.