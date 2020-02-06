BEAVER SPRINGS— The Beaver Springs Fire Company sold 361 dozen chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday.
The western Snyder County fire department has been selling wings annually for several years but this year they sold out before the cooking even began, said fire company treasurer John Kauffman II.
The cost was $8 a dozen, he said.
"But with the cost of chicken so high, we didn't make a lot of money," Kauffman said.
Still, the fundraiser is an anticipated event and helped by many volunteers and patrons, he said.
— MARCIA MOORE