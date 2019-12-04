SELINSGROVE — Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company plans to have food trucks at the Selinsgrove station one Saturday a month between April and October to raise funds.
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kaufman notified the borough council Monday of the department's plan to bring food trucks to the station at 713 Bridge St. one day each month as part of a new fundraising effort.
The council is reviewing a new ordinance permitting food trucks in the borough, though solicitor Robert Cravitz said the fire company would not need permission from the municipality.
— MARCIA MOORE