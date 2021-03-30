MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — A fire that damaged a four-apartment building on Millrace Road and displaced 10 people Friday afternoon was likely accidental, a state police fire marshal said.

Fire marshal James Nizinski said he and fire marshal Logan Brouse still have a couple of more interviews but do not believe it was intentionally set.

"It's not suspicious. It is possibly an accidental source" that ignited the mid-afternoon blaze that started on a front exterior porch, Nizinski said.

Fremont Deputy Fire Chief Bill Brown said several residents of the multi-family home at 44 Millrace Road were assisted out of the burning home by a passerby.

High winds fanned the flames that burned the roof completely, he said.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced families, Brown said.

The home is owned by Earl Courtney.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you