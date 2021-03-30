MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — A fire that damaged a four-apartment building on Millrace Road and displaced 10 people Friday afternoon was likely accidental, a state police fire marshal said.
Fire marshal James Nizinski said he and fire marshal Logan Brouse still have a couple of more interviews but do not believe it was intentionally set.
"It's not suspicious. It is possibly an accidental source" that ignited the mid-afternoon blaze that started on a front exterior porch, Nizinski said.
Fremont Deputy Fire Chief Bill Brown said several residents of the multi-family home at 44 Millrace Road were assisted out of the burning home by a passerby.
High winds fanned the flames that burned the roof completely, he said.
The American Red Cross assisted the displaced families, Brown said.
The home is owned by Earl Courtney.