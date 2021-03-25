FREEBURG — Freeburg Fire Company was called back Thursday morning to the 303 New Market St. home destroyed by fire three days earlier.
Deputy Fire Chief John Michael Stuck said a neighbor reported seeing fire coming from the burned building. Firefighters responded and found some smoke "in some of the bigger supports."
The home of Tim Weikel was occupied by four people. A family dog perished in Monday afternoon's blaze but one occupant was able to get out safely.
State police fire marshal James Nizinkski was unable to determine the cause of the fire because of the extent of the damage.