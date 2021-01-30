Firearms sales hit record highs in Pennsylvania, nationwide

Federal background checks for firearm purchases hit record totals across the nation and in Pennsylvania in 2020, continuing a trend of increased checks coinciding with presidential election years.
The reasons for the increase in background checks and firearm sales, particularly in late 2020, those in the industry and gun owners say, are varied.
Some are concerned the new Biden administration will layer additional restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
Others are concerned with growing division across the nation and distrust of law enforcement personnel.
Some simply want to protect themselves and their homes or are concerned about law enforcement being able to protect them.
Pennsylvania State Police and FBI data show more than 420,000 firearm background checks were processed between October and the end of 2020. Overall, 1.4 million firearm background checks were completed in 2020 statewide, a 47 percent increase over 2019.
There was a 39.9 percent increase nationally in FBI background checks, the largest jump since the FBI began tracking data in 1998, that data shows.
First-time gun buyer Jolinn Barner, of Sunbury, said she wanted a gun for home protection, not political reasons. Barner said she is one of the many who have obtained a concealed weapons permit.
Barner said even though she never owned a gun before she planned on going to the shooting range just to get familiar with the weapon.
"You never know when things happen," she said. "Or what you may encounter in this day and age."
Americans' perceived threat of being "on their own" in the face of danger was part of the lesson plan when Jay Aronson, a professor of science, technology and society at Carnegie Mellon University, instructed a class on gun violence in 2019.
More recently, a perfect storm of COVID-19 anxiety, violence instigated from the left and the right, a violently disputed presidential election, and a new administration promising further gun controls has created a sense of vulnerability and fear.
"My take on it is, people don't feel that law enforcement is willing or able to take care of them, and they have to take it into their own hands," Aronson said. "It's a fear of social breakdown, a declining belief that police will keep us safe. The left believes police are racist and not concerned for their rights. The right believes we've hamstrung the police to the point where they can't protect us. And all of this has led to running out of stocks of guns."
Numbers rise in election years
Four of the five largest jumps in the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) have coincided with the last four presidential election cycles.
The number of NICS checks from 2019 to 2020 nationally increased 39.92 percent — from 28.369 million to 39.695 million — the most in any full year of tracking since 1999.
The next highest was 19.07 percent from 2011 to 2012.
There were also big jumps in other election years: In 2016, a 19 percent jump (third largest of any year since 1988) and 13.7 percent jump in 2008 (fifth largest).
In Pennsylvania, there were 1,452,881 checks in 2020 and 1,143,520 in 2016. The three years in between elections averaged 1.02 million checks statewide with a high of 1,062,651 in 2017, the data shows.
In 2020, there were eight months with at least 100,000 NICS checks in Pennsylvania, including the last seven months. From 2017 to 2019, there were three total, all in March.
The reason why people are buying guns may never be truly known.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said he believes people think President Joe Biden and his administration will tighten gun laws. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said most Americans, including gun owners, are interested in universal background checks along with certain limits.
"Many Pennsylvanians are concerned at the prospect of the Biden administration making it more difficult to exercise their constitutional right to keep and bear arms, based on statements the president has made while on the campaign trail," Keller said. "I will strongly defend Americans’ rights as guaranteed in both the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution.”
“Gun violence continues to plague our nation. The first step to reducing gun violence is to pass universal background checks, limit the size of magazines and ban military-style assault weapons—measures with broad support among Americans, including gun owners," Casey said. “We have a responsibility to bring common-sense gun legislation to the Senate floor for a debate and vote.”
The background checks have also led to more concealed permit applications that Valley sheriff departments deal with, Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe said.
Wolfe said whether that's true or not, he has seen during presidential elections, no matter who the candidates were, permits go up.
"This year has been one of the largest," he said. "And it doesn't look like it is slowing down for 2021."
New administration, new rules?
President Joe Biden has said he wants to get legislation passed to prohibit all online sales of firearms, ammunition kits and gun parts, according to his campaign website.
Biden has also said he wants to try to enact legislation to give state and local government grants to require individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a gun. In Pennsylvania, a person does not need a license to buy a gun. All potential gun-buyers need to pass a federal background check.
He supports legislation that would restrict the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one. Biden said this would help reduce the stockpiling of firearms, according to his gun policy.
Biden led efforts as a senator to establish the background check system now in use when people buy guns from a federally licensed dealer. He also helped pass a 10-year ban on a group of semi-automatic guns, or “assault weapons,” during the Clinton presidency.
Biden has promised to seek another ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Owners would have to register existing assault weapons with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He would also support a program to buy back assault weapons.
One of Biden's priorities, his website notes, is the creation of an effective program for individuals who recently have been prohibited from possessing firearms.
"Federal law defines categories of individuals who are prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms, and the federal background check system is an effective tool for ensuring prohibited persons cannot purchase firearms," Biden's website notes. "But we lack any serious tool to ensure that when someone becomes newly prohibited – for example, because they commit a violent crime – they relinquish possession of their firearms. There are some promising models for how this could be enforced. For example, California has a mandatory process for ensuring relinquishment by any individual newly subject to a domestic violence restraining order."
First-time buyers
Forty percent of gun sales nationally have been to first-time gun-owners since 2019, according to surveys by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, based in Connecticut. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, first-time buyers accounted for nearly 24 percent of gun sales, according to the NSSF. Most first-time gun buyers are buying handguns, experts said.
First-time gun buyer Kristin Mancini, 37, of Port Trevorton, said she was looking to purchase a weapon for both protection and because she continues to hear media reports say weapon restrictions are looming.
"Whether it is true or not, I still want to get one to be safe," she said. "I never really shot a gun but I guess I will have to learn now."
Ken Young, owner of Young's Guns in Northumberland, said he is seeing a mix of new and old faces in his shop looking for guns.
"We are seeing a lot of new people who may have never owned a gun before," he said. "We give those new gun owners a crash course so to speak as we don't want to just send them out the door."
Young said ammunition is so hard to come by that he checks online every day to see where he can make purchases for his store.
Young, who has been in the gun business for the past 18 years, said he believes because of COVID-19, the presidential election and crime all add up to factors of people wanting to purchase weapons.
Sheriffs busy
Wolfe, Northumberland County's sheriff, said he understands the ammunition shortage because he sees large amounts of people, especially first-time buyers, lining up to apply for a concealed carry permit in his office.
"I don't advocate for open carry because it brings so much attention," he said. "With a concealed weapon permit you know you have the weapon and it's there if you were to need it. No one has to know and you aren't out there advertising it."
The rise in permits is statewide, Wolfe said. Wolfe said Northumberland County issued 2,583 permits in 2019. In 2020, the number climbed to 3,938.
"No one can really say why. I can't say this is the most I have ever seen, but it is absolutely an increase," he said.
Snyder County Deputy Sheriff Kate Reid said in 2019, the department handled 1,061 permits, while in 2020 the total was 1,745 with another 200 for January 2021 already.
"The increase started the second half of the year and we started to do appointments only on Dec. 14 because of COVID-19," she said. "But now this is something that needs to be done so we can keep up and not have a crowd waiting."
Reid said the whole office is helping just to keep up.
"So far our appointment book has been full every day for two weeks and there is the occasional walk-in who doesn't know they need an appointment and we try to accommodate if possible," Reid said.
In Union County, Sheriff Ernie Ritter said in 2019 the office handled 972 permits while in 2020 the number grew to 1,587.
In Columbia County, Sheriff Tim Chamberlain, who is also the president of the Pennsylvania Sheriff's Association, said he has not seen a huge difference in Columbia County, from 2019 to 2020.
"We have stayed steady," he said. "I can't say we have seen a huge increase. During this pandemic, we have done things differently and had to have appointments-only days but I have not seen mass amounts of people lining up but yes there are people continuing to come and get permits."
The Associated Press and Tribune News Service contributed to this article.