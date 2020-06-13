Firearm training for Snyder County Prison staff will be reduced this year by moving it to a private club.
Tim Burns, the county jail's employee development officer, told the prison board this week that he is able to use the Mid-Penn Sportsmans Association's range in Kratzerville to train staff.
Former FBI director Scott Robinson will provide the training. Burns said the cost of the facility and the training is $30 per individual.
The county has paid $40 per person to use local police facilities for the firearms certification, Warden Shawn Cooper said.
Twenty-eight prison employees will need to be trained this year, he said. Firearm certification must be renewed every two years after the initial certification by the state Department of Corrections.
The proposal will be voted on by the county commissioners on Tuesday.
The prison board is also looking for a new barber to work at the jail.
Shirley Varner had been working at the prison cutting the hair of male and female inmates about one day a week for nearly 20 years when she quit recently, Cooper said.
Another individual offered to take Varner's place, but at a cost of $15 per haircut, or $5 more than Varner's fee, he said.
More than half of the inmates are able to pay but the county foots the bill for indigent inmates, Cooper said.
County board chairman Joe Kantz balked at the $15 fee, telling the prison board members that he pays $10, plus tip, for his own haircuts.
At his recommendation, the board agreed to advertise for the position.