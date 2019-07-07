KRATZERVILLE — Firefighters rescued five kayakers who were stranded on a Penns Creek island following a sudden downpour on Sunday evening.
Three adults and two juveniles were trapped on the island when a Kratzerville fire police member called 911, Hummels Wharf Assistant Fire Chief Chris Eppley said at the scene near Kratzerville Road.
"When they got stuck on the island, the water was coming up on them," Eppley said.
Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, of Selinsgrove, and Shamokin Dam Fire Company water rescue units responded, in addition to the Hummels Wharf Fire Company. Eppley did not have the kayakers' names or where they were from.
The rescue was called in at about 5:15 p.m. The crews from DH&L and Shamokin Dam retrieved the kayakers from the island, Eppley said.
The fire companies and fire police were on the scene for about an hour.
