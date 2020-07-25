FREEBURG — The Freeburg Fireman's Carnival has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
The carnival had originally been scheduled for May and was postponed to Sept. 15 to 19.
To make up for the financial loss, the fire company will hold several small fundraisers.
A sandwich sale will be held, with orders being taken in August and delivered in September.
A chicken barbecue will be held on Sept. 2 and a take-out burger sale will be held Oct. 15. The company is also planning to hold a food trailer event in September.