A Scranton firm is proposing to build a 65-bed skilled nursing home facility on Airport Road in Monroe Township.
Michael Kelly, president of Senior Health Care Solutions, said he would like to build the facility with a cardiac rehabilitation wing on the site.
With so few skilled nursing homes in the area and a "significant need" for cardiac rehabilitation in the area, Kelly said the property owned by developer Robert Grayston is an ideal location for his business that operates 25 centers across the state.
Grayston owns about 50 acres on Airport Road and said Kelly is looking at about five to 10-acres located in the area across from Ace of Signs.
Art Thomas, president of the Selinsgrove engineering firm, Meck-Tech Inc., said he was contacted by Kelly about the proposal and informed him that he would need a variance to build on the property which is zoned industrial.
Thomas, who also serves as the township engineer, said Kelly has not yet submitted a formal variance request.
"Variances are obtainable," he said, adding that Snyder County is lacking in skilled nursing beds.
Kelly said obtaining the zoning approval is key to his proposal since he must own the property before he applies to the Department of Health for an exception request to permit him to build a skilled nursing home facility.
The state approval process could take about one year, he said.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said a new business bringing added jobs and service would be welcome.
"When you look at the aging population around our county, it's good to know that there may be another facility to provide for the health and wellbeing of this important segment of our community," he said. "The economic impact could be very positive as well in a time when many workers are looking to regroup and possibly learn new skills."