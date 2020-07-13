MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High School auditorium was turned into a makeshift courtroom Monday with 101 Snyder County residents appearing for jury selection.
"This is unique and historic," Judge Michael H. Sholley told the prospective jurors who sat spaced apart from one another in the large auditorium.
Wearing a clear plastic face covering and seated on the stage with District Attorney Michael Piecuch and several other court personnel, Sholley said the proceedings could not be done in the courtroom because there wasn't enough room for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judges across the country are overseeing proceedings in movie theaters, ballrooms and churches for public safety reasons.
Inside the school auditorium, small bottles of hand sanitizer were available and everyone was wearing a mask.
"Whether we like them or we don't like them, it's the law," Sholley said, explaining that people who properly cover their mouth and nose are protecting others. "Those that don't wear masks are being extremely selfish, in my opinion."
Court Administrator Kelly Heeter said 225 summons for prospective jurors were sent out and 101 people showed up. The others provided reasons for not being able to serve.
"A few" cited the health crisis and were excused with a doctor's note, she said. "One lady presented her excuse this morning at the door."
Jurors for about 18 scheduled trials are being selected.