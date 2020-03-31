The state Department of Health has confirmed a death in Snyder County resulting from the coronavirus, the first death of a resident of one of the four Valley counties.
State health and local officials are not releasing any information regarding the person who died. There were 14 new deaths announced by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total to 64.
Another 756 samples tested positive for COVID-19 — including 16 overall cases in the Valley — on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total to 4,843 since March 6. There have also been 37,645 negative tests.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz has been increasingly frustrated by the lack of information from Pennsylvania Department of Health officials regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, the county's Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Derick Shambach said he had still received no information about the confirmed death of a county resident from the disease.
"My first concern is taking care of the first responders,'' Shambach said. The state won't even provide what area the confirmed case is from, he said.
"We've been told nothing,'' Kantz said. ''It's so frustrating.''
Kantz has been saying for several days that more information should be provided to the public to ensure more people's safety amid the global health crisis.
"I think people, as good citizens, who are diagnosed should raise their hand and let people know," he said.
The department reports 9 cases in Montour County, 4 in Union, 2 in Snyder, and 1 in Northumberland County.
Coronavirus cases have now been reported in 60 of the state's 67 counties.
33 counties ordered to stay at home
Gov. Tom Wolf added seven more counties Tuesday to his order to stay at home as the new virus expanded its reach and Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Wolf told residents of Lebanon, Franklin, Somerset, Lawrence, Cameron, Crawford and Forest counties to stay home at least through April 30, bringing to 33 the number of counties under the governor's strict order.
Nearly 11 million Pennsylvania residents, or 85% of the state's population, have now been instructed to remain in their homes, with exceptions that include working at a business that’s still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise.
One day after President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania, the state's emergency management agency said it would begin contacting potential applicants, which include state, county and municipal governments and eligible nonprofits.
Trump's order allows for federal assistance to supplement state and local pandemic recovery efforts.
Business waivers
The state has received nearly 31,000 waiver requests from businesses appealing Wolf’s shutdown order.
The Department of Community and Economic Development has approved 4,925 requests and denied 7,737, according to the latest agency numbers. Another 6,757 requests were filed by businesses that did not need them to continue to operate, agency spokeswoman Casey Smith said Tuesday.
Wolf has ordered businesses his administration deemed “non-life-sustaining” to close their physical locations indefinitely, but established an appeals process.
Smith said the volume of waiver requests has slowed slightly in recent days.
Short-term rental crackdown?
State lawmakers representing the Pocono Mountains are pressing the Wolf administration to crack down on short-term vacation rentals that are trying to entice travelers from virus hotspots New Jersey and New York, and the governor signaled that he plans to take action.
GOP Rep. Rosemary Brown urged Wolf to “exercise the appropriate authority” to address “marketing tactics that encourage people to travel from the ‘epicenter’ of the COVID-19 virus to the commonwealth.”
Her letter, which was signed by five other Poconos-region lawmakers, cited one owner who advertised a “coronavirus free” destination, and another that enticed travelers “looking to escape the epicenter."
State budget
The pandemic has already dinged the state's bank account.
Tax collections in March were about $300 million shy of expectations as COVID-19 shut down businesses, put hundreds of thousands out of work and kept consumers home.
The shortfall wipes out a $250 million surplus that had been built up over the first eight months of Pennsylvania state government’s fiscal year.
COVID addresses shared
Allegheny County said it will start sharing addresses of COVID-19 patients with first responders.
The county's health department agreed to provide the addresses, but not the names, of confirmed coronavirus patients to the 911 system. Then, if an emergency call comes in from a flagged address, a dispatcher will alert first responders so they can take appropriate safety precautions.
The flag will be removed from the system after 30 days.
Libraries closed
Libraries across Union County will remain closed through the end of April, according to a release from the Union County Library System.
The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton will remain closed through April 30. All library-sponsored programs and meeting room bookings are canceled.
According to library officials, fines will be waived for items due during the closure. Materials can be returned via 24/7 book drops.
How to use the library at home at unioncountylibraries.org:
Borrow e-books and audiobooks from eBranch2Go or Hoopla.
Stream music, movies and TV shows with Hoopla.
Access unlimited worksheets, crafts, forms, flashcards, seasonal ideas and more. Resources for children PreK up to grades 4-6 with Mailbox.
A variety of e-resources including academic articles, auto-repair information, business insights and more on PowerLibrary.
Renew materials online using the My Account link at unioncountylibraries.org.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.