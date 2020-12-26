The Valley avoided significant flooding after worries rose with water levels that severe rainfall coupled with a quick melt of a foot of snow could cause major problems throughout the area.
Several roadways flooded and reopened in the Valley though some remained closed overnight.
The Susquehanna River swelled late in the week but didn’t reach the peaks from early predictions.
The river at Danville reached 20.07 feet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, just over the 20-foot flood stage, and was expected to crest at 20.4 feet Sunday after midnight, according to the National Weather Service. Emergency officials canceled plans to build the flood wall in Danville. By midday Saturday, all roads in Montour County that had closed due to severe weather had reopened.
Michelle Dietrich, Emergency Management Agency director for Union County, said there were scattered reports of flooded basements and roads but nothing major. The National Weather Service website showed the West Branch of the Susquehanna River peaked Friday night at 18.54 feet at West Milton and 17.56 feet at Lewisburg. The level dropped below 15 feet Saturday evening in both locations.
According to PennDOT as of 7 p.m. Saturday, Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road near Millmont in Lewis Township and Route 1005 (River Road) between North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township remained closed.
Dietrich added that the intersection at North 15th and Saint Mary streets in Lewisburg remained closed at that time, too.
Stephen Jeffery, Northumberland County’s director of public safety, expected flooding on the island at the Shikellamy Marina and noted flooding along Route 11 between Shamokin Dam and Northumberland. There were some reports of basement flooding in Sunbury and the Herndon area.
The river crested at 23.14 feet in Sunbury overnight Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
“For the most part, it was quiet,” Jeffery said.
PennDOT’s 7 p.m. Saturday update showed that in Snyder County, Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township and Route 11 between Route 15 in Monroe Township to Route 147 in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, remained closed.
At 7 p.m., Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township had reopened.