LEWISBURG — There will be a free flower giveaway this Friday as a way to "express thanks and spread cheer throughout the community, during this challenging time," said Home Quality Care executive director Marilyn Major, on Tuesday.
Flowers will be given out at AHQC's Lewisburg office, 23 N. Derr Dr. Suite 24. Social distancing practices will be in place. Flowers will be brought to you as you remain in your car.
State Representatives David Rowe and Lynda Culver will be joining the event at the Lewisburg Office.