Flu vaccinations are now available at all GIANT Food Markets in-store pharmacies to help families fight the flu this year.
New this flu season, select GIANT pharmacists will also offer drive-up flu vaccinations in select store parking lots from Sept. 13 through Oct. 17. Patients will be able to pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car. For customers who cannot be safely vaccinated from inside their vehicle or for walk-up customers, seating will be available. Social distancing measures will be in place if more than one patient is being served. Store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations as well as the dates and times will be available at giantfoodstores.com/flushot or martinsfoods.com/flushot by Sept. 1.
Besides the drive-up flu vaccinations, customers can also visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their vaccination now. GIANT pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors. Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B. Flu shots are administered by immunizing GIANT pharmacists, subject to state regulations. No appointment is needed for both the in-store and drive-up vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination. While the CDC recommends flu shots for everyone over six months, certain groups of people are at greater risk for complications from the flu. These groups include: people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.
— THE DAILY ITEM