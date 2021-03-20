The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank supplies packages and food to two dozen pantries and soup kitchens across the Valley. It serves 27 counties that split the state in half, from Potter, Tioga and Bradford along the Pennsylvania-New York border to Lancaster and Adams counties across the southern border.
One of the Central Food Banks' partners is the United Pentecostal Church of Lewisburg.
"We started working with the Central Pa. Bank in May 2020," said Alicia Ditty, the church's food bank director, "and we've been a partner since then. Oh, my word, it's been a crazy year. One of the reasons we got involved, initially, is that COVID hit hard, it hit fast and we saw a need in our community for basic help."
People reached out to the church. They had lost their jobs due to COVID, were on unemployment due to COVID.
In the beginning, the church was helping about 100 families every other week. That number dipped off in the summer, but with the second wave this past fall, the number is back up to 100 families.
Now the church serves 85 families every other week.
"Helping with food was always one avenue we knew we could get involved in," Ditty said. "Originally, I reached out to the food bank to see if there was a possibility that we could get involved and so initially we became a 'crisis' partner just to get food out. Eventually, we became a full-time partner later in the year."
A crisis partner meant the food bank sent the church crisis boxes of food that were comprised of food that had a shelf life and are twice as big as normal boxes from the bank.
"As things progressed we started handing out fresh and frozen food," she said.
As a full partner, it can order food from the state food bank to keep its pantry stocked.
"This way we can help people not just on scheduled pantry days," Ditty explained, "but anytime they contact the church and need help. We can offer them groceries and they can come to our pantry."
The church gets food deliveries from the state food bank's Williamsport facility weekly, as a way of keeping the pantry stocked.
Originally, because of COVID, it was drive-thru distribution, with limited contact.
"People really didn't get a choice in what they were getting," Ditty said. "Since then we've made a switch to a 'choice pantry.' People can come into the pantry and pick from the items we have available. Rather than just getting what is handed to them. This gives people a little more dignity back. I think you lose a little bit of yourself when you just take whatever is given. Now people can pick and choose what they want. And it gives people a bit more control."
Helping at the church on Thursday were volunteers Karina Jones, of Selinsgrove, and Trina Llewellyn and her daughter Vivian, 12, of Mifflinburg.
Jones, a member of the church, said she comes out to help when she has time off on Thursday.
"I believe in helping those in need," she said. "Jesus would have done it."
People are grateful for the help, Jones added.
Vivian Llewellyn said she likes to see the smile on people's faces when they are helped.
The Llewellyns started helping last summer when the quarantine shut things down.
Open pantry days at the Pentecostal Church are every other Friday, 4-6 p.m. at the Lewisburg campus (2822 Buffalo Rd.).
In Sunbury, Haven Ministry Executive Director Christy Ziegler, expected a rush of clients asking if they could get food from the ministry's pantry room.
"That never happened," Ziegler said on Wednesday. "I think because of all the food distribution events in our area, food pantries, churches, schools, all had programs."
Out of safety concerns, clients had to call in to reserve bags of food. The bags were placed outside with the names of recipients on the bags, waiting for pick up.
Throughout the year Haven probably handed out 50 bags of food a month. "It remained pretty steady at that number," Ziegler said.
Ziegler said food donations were "amazing. Particularly Weis Markets. I don't think people realize how much food they donate to worthy causes. Their generosity is incredible."