SELINSGROVE — The next food drive to benefit students in the Selinsgrove and Midd-West school districts will be held Monday.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., food items will be collected in the rear parking lot of All Saints Episcopal Church on Market Street. Food needed include baby carrots, organges, granola bars, snack-sized chip bags, canned soups and gallon-sized bags.
All the food will be distributed to students and families. While donations have decreased, organizer Lori Weir, people who are contributing food items “have been ver generous.”
People who drop off food should remain in their vehicle and open their trunk, allowing volunteers to retrieve the items.
Monetary donations are also being accepted by the Snyder County Coalition For Kids at P.O. Box 103, Selinsgrove, Pa., 17870. Please write M4S in the memo line.
The group is now running a summer meal distribution program every two weeks.
— MARCIA MOORE