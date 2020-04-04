Food pantry need grows, Central Pa. Food Bank ramps up to meet demand

Local food bank coordinators are both nervous and cautiously optimistic as the COVID-19 crisis continues in the Valley.
After Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of nonessential businesses two weeks ago, then issued a stay-at-home order this week for all nonessential travelers, more and more people are turning to local food banks for groceries.
For people like Donna Heller, of Sunbury, the food banks and distributions are a blessing. She came out Friday for the first time to pick up food from the Salvation Army in Sunbury.
“I appreciate what they do for the people in the area and for everyone who needs help,” said Heller.
She said she was forced to leave work to help take care of her elderly father. It’s situations like hers that have led to a bigger need for food banks.
“It’s honestly a bit frightening, but we’ll get through it,” said Danville-Riverside Food Bank President Joseph Neizer. “We can’t order bulk food right now through Weis and GIANT because they have trouble keeping their shelves stocked, and the resources are starting to dwindle through the Central PA Food Bank. We are good now, but hopefully, in the meantime, God will take care of the rest.”
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank had a contingency plan for emergencies before the COVID-19 crisis erupted, said Executive Director Joe Arthur.
“Of course, no one could have anticipated anything to this scale,” he said.
The food bank typically packs 10,000 boxes a month, he said. Current demand is between 4,500 and 5,000 boxes a day.
The Food Bank reacted pretty quickly, he said, “and we’ve been into crisis response mode for about three weeks now. We needed a lot more space, so we set up a large, off-site central packing operation because we learned, early on, that we couldn’t fill the amount of crisis response boxes and also keep all our workers safe in our two hubs, Harrisburg and Williamsport.
“We are producing more boxes of food today than we ever have in our history,” Arthur said, “and we can continue to elevate that as more food comes online.”
Running at full speed
The organization’s fleet of 20 trucks is running full speed, Arthur said, and some business friends, including FedEx, are running food for them.
In the new space, the food bank has been able to add volunteer lines while maintaining social distancing standards.
These volunteers are on the front line of the fight against the COVID-19 crisis, providing the essential service of getting food to the needy.
“We are doing the whole COVID-19 protocol as we work,” Arthur said. “We even made a training video, with me explaining to volunteers how to operate under COVID-19. So it’s about gloves, sanitizing, yellow Xs on the floor and on the tables so that the spacing is easy to understand.
“We’re pretty strict,” Arthur said. “COVID-19 is a serious thing.”
Food drives stopped
The food bank has temporarily — at least for the duration of the crisis — stopped food drives because food donations by private individuals “might not be safe,” Arthur said.
The food bank is only dealing with commercial trailer loads of case products, which are divided up and loaded into 25-to-30 pound boxes of shelf-stable healthy foods that go to partner agencies who serve families.
Over the years, Arthur had been working on some agreements with other emergency sites but when the COVID-19 crisis hit, “we went to a site that was large enough for a full-scale operation.”
In the interest of safety, Arthur did not reveal where it was.
Arthur said panic buying is probably the largest challenge for the whole food system
“What they are doing is they are pulling the product out of stores as fast as the food manufacturers make it,” he said. “And although they are working overtime, that pull is still pretty significant over and above normal time.
“Leave some food there in stores, so that the food bank can draw what they need.”
‘Good shape’
Arthur thinks the food bank will be “in pretty good shape a few weeks out. Right now we are working to get truckloads wherever we can.”
March numbers show that poundage wise, they are about 25 percent above where they were in February and last March.
“So we know we have that much increase in demand,” Arthur said. “The economic crisis is going to continue for some months, so, fortunately, at the bigger space, we can operate at that increased level for what we believe is the time of the crisis.”
Food distributions
Partners of Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) Inc. in Shamokin held two distribution days over the weekend: on Friday, at the Salvation Army in Sunbury and on Saturday at the CSO headquarters in Shamokin.
“Right now, we’re doing well,” said Gale Zalar, CEO of CSO Inc. “Honestly, things are changing daily. I hope we can keep it going. Everybody is pulling together. As things progress, I can’t speak for that at this point.”
This past week, CSO received 96 cases of lettuce from a donor and it was passed along to the organization’s partners.
Sunbury Salvation Army Co-Captain Jessica Duperree said the food distribution on Friday brought in more than 100 families. Normally, the organization provides individual pick up, but she said the need was so great that they held the distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. at 40 S. Fourth St.
Those in need were asked to come to the Salvation Army and remain in their cars. Volunteers brought out pre-packaged boxes with canned and dry goods, meat, bread, fresh produce, milk and breakfast items and loaded it into the vehicles, she said.
Volunteers wore gloves, facemasks and kept their distance, Duperree said.
“The need is getting greater and greater the longer this goes,” she said. “People are out of work, people have less money to spend on food, and our phone calls have increased.”
Duperree said God will provide.
“We’re putting it in the Lord’s hands and asking him to help,” she said. “We want to be a light and hope during these times.”
Neizer said 333 families with 996 people showed up on Saturday in Danville. Fire police were brought in to help with social distancing, but it was set up so people could remain in their vehicles.
“We were having four to five calls a day for the last two weeks where we normally had that amount a month,” he said.
They did with about 15 volunteers what they would normally do with 60, Neizer said.
The food bank has distribution days once a month. Usually, the clients can come in the building and shop but they were given a pre-packaged bag, no one was allowed to enter the building and clients were given a grocery voucher for meat, he said.
Other food pantries
Other food pantry coordinators are also optimistic as the crisis continues.
Sunbury-based Haven Ministries Director Christy Zeigler said the food pantry is now open to the public. In March, they had 49 orders for 76 adults and 58 children by county service referrals only, but she expects more now.
Clients are staggered every half hour to avoid overlap. They pick up the food items outside on the bench with no human interaction, she said.
“At first I was afraid people were going to hoard food, but I think we’re helping more and more people,” she said. “There’s a greater need now. As long as we have it to give, we’re happy to give.”
Ange Keiser, the food bank program director for the Middlecreek Area Community Center in Beaver Springs said they increased their volunteers to at least 50 individuals divided into shifts to help with set up, packaging, distributing, traffic control and clean up. Their client base has doubled now with more than 500 families.
“So far, the Central PA Food Bank has had an abundance of food to share and pass along,” she said. “There isn’t quite the variety, but there is still plenty. We don’t have donations through Panera Bread this week.”
The food distribution was formerly a walkthrough, but it’s now a drive-thru with pre-packaged food. Distribution is every Tuesday starting at 1:30 p.m.
Lou Van Gilder, the coordinator for Kate’s Kupboard at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northumberland, said they can’t order household cleaning supplies through the Dollar Tree, a company they’ve worked with for eight years. The Dollar Tree shut down online orders and he said he can’t reach corporate communications for help.
“I’m very worried,” said Van Gilder. “We are good for April. We could probably get the stuff elsewhere, but we pay $1 for some of these items, it would be $5 or $6 for these items elsewhere.”
Van Gilder said Weis Markets, who the organization gets food from, and Dollar General in Shamokin Dam, which helps stock the baby center, have both been “fantastic” partners.
Kate’s Kupboard, which services nearly 1,000 people every third Saturday, does not run on donations. They purchase all food and cleaning items, he said.
The program has put restrictions on visitors. They allow limited access, screen people for high temperatures before they walk in and keep people distanced from each other. They require volunteers to wear masks and gloves, use hand sanitizer and stay apart from each other, Van Gilder said.
Federal CARES
Arthur believes the federal CARES $2 trillion stimulus bill — by getting money to companies and directly to consumers — will help in preventing things from getting “really crazy and means less people in need of going to food pantries for help. The increased unemployment insurance will also help keep down the numbers of people who aren’t used to coming into the charitable food network.”
The food bank is seeing generous donations, Arthur said. But the food bank is also buying a lot of food that it “normally doesn’t buy,” he said.
UGI Utilities Inc. has donated $60,000 to local food banks, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, in its service area to assist in meeting the increased need due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The best way that people can help is to make a financial donation, right to the food bank’s website, centralpafoodbank.org, Arthur said.