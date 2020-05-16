SELINSGROVE — Food will be collected Monday for students in the Selinsgrove and Midd-West school districts at All Saints Episcopal Church on Market Street.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, lunch food items will be collected. Organizers are asking for apples, oranges, celery, packs of crackers, kid-friendly soup flavors and single-serve cereal boxes.
Donations are also being accepted for the backpack programs, with checks payable to Snyder County Coalition for Kids mailed to P.O. Box 103, Selinsgrove, Pa., 17870. Specify if the money should go to Selinsgrove or Midd-West or split between the two districts.